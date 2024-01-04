Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers, after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, have struggled, losing nine of their last 12 games.

There is a deepening disconnect between Ham and the players, attributed to his frequent rotation and starting lineup adjustments.

The Lakers' lineup issues, including injuries to guards and a lack of depth, have impacted their performance.

After winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves in a tough spot, dropping nine of their last 12 games, including a loss against a Miami Heat team on Jan. 3 that was missing Jimmy Butler.

Amid the team's slump, there have been concerns about how well the team's head coach Darvin Ham fits within the organization. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the chemistry between Ham and the players is quickly deteriorating.

"There’s currently a deepening disconnect between Darvin Ham and the Lakers locker room [...] raising questions about the head coach's standing. [Sources] have described that the disjointedness between the coach and team has stemmed from the extreme rotation and starting lineup adjustments recently from Ham, leading to a fluctuating rhythm for several players across the roster."

Although the Lakers have been dealing with a few injuries to its guards, the rest of the team hasn't been able to pick up the slack, and some are pointing the blame to Ham and his rotations.

Lineup issues in Los Angeles

Ham deployed his 10th different starting lineup of the year against Heat

The Lakers have an abundance of forwards, but with Gabe Vincent sidelined for a significant amount of time and D'Angelo Russell dealing with a tailbone issue, they've had to rely on Austin Reaves to lead the backcourt.

But Reaves' inclusion in the starting lineup is relatively new. The last time he was featured in the starting lineup was Dec. 15 and before that was Nov. 8, leading many to wonder what, exactly, Ham wants the 25-year-old guard to be.

In all fairness, Reaves has been solid off the bench, averaging 15.4 points per game on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 37.8 percent from deep, but his 24-point performance against the Heat, along with his eight assists, prove that he may be best served in the starting lineup, especially considering the team's thin depth in the backcourt.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2023-24 On/Off Court Impact On Court Off Court Players Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Offensive Rating Defensive Rating LeBron James 113.4 111.9 105.3 110.9 Anthony Davis 113.7 112.8 104.5 110.4 D'Angelo Russell 114.2 113.0 105.7 110.5

Although the Reaves-to-the-bench problem is one of the important factors in the disconnect between Ham and the Lakers, there also seems to be confusion surrounding the usage of its other players, notably Russell and Rui Hachimura, who both have been relegated to bench duties of late.

As Ham continues to tinker with the lineups and rotations, he admitted to having some difficulty given the injuries, and the struggles that come with having a lack of players to combat their opponents.

"We’ve got to get healthy […] And once you get healthy, guys got to get back into rhythm and we’ve got to find a cohesive unit, a total cohesive rotation that we can go with. When you’re dealing with different guys being in and out of the lineup that frequently, it’s damn-near impossible to find a rhythm. That’s just being real. That’s no slight on anybody. I think the multiples (rotation players) are more impactful than … if you lose one of your big dogs, you’re going to figure out how to try and manage without them […] And when you have your key role players, your key rotation players – this guy misses three or four. This guy misses three or four. And they’re happening one right after another, that’s what makes it difficult. … We’ve got to figure it out. I’m disappointed, but I’ll be damned if I get discouraged."

With the trade deadline just over a month away, the Lakers front office will be hard at work trying to find a way to even out the roster or acquire another star they can rely on when LeBron James and Anthony Davis are either struggling or off the court.

Figuring out the Lakers trade deadline play

Improving depth or acquiring a star is the main question

Should Ham remain in the driver's seat throughout the rest of 2024, the Lakers will need to address their early shortcomings.

They've been linked to Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks and one or more players on the Chicago Bulls like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Alex Caruso, but they could opt to flesh out the roster's depth, like Ham said, instead of trading assets away for another star.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2023-24 Salary Cap Players Salaries LeBron James $47.7 million Anthony Davis $40.6 million D'Angelo Russell $17.3 million Rui Hachimura $15.7 million Austin Reaves $12.0 million

It remains to be seen what pieces the Lakers would be willing to part ways with, but if the team feels like the team as-is can still compete, they might be closer to going through a coaching change rather than a panic move that nets them a star they believe would fit.

After all, the last time they traded for a star that didn't fit, the team was anything but competitive.