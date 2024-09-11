Key Takeaways The Atlanta Hawks appear willing to trade Trae Young; interested teams will face little competition.

Young's offensive impact outweighs his defensive weaknesses; he led the Hawks to the Conference Finals in 2021.

The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Utah Jazz stand out as teams that should pursue a deal for Young.

Throughout the NBA offseason, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been floated in trade rumors, but no deals have come to fruition.

On September 2, ESPN's Tim MacMahon gave an update on Young's trade market.

"If there was a real market for Trae Young, he'd be somewhere else right now... If the Spurs wanted Trae Young, they easily could've gone and gotten him." -MacMahon

This illustrates two key things. First of all, the Hawks appear willing to move on from the All-Star guard. Secondly, if a team wants to make a run at acquiring him, they will face little competition.

Young's defensive weaknesses have been highlighted, but his offensive impact easily outweighs them. The dynamic guard has averaged 25+ points and 9+ assists in each of the last five seasons. During that stretch, Cleaning the Glass has credited him with +69 expected wins.

In addition, Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 without an All-Star teammate. During that playoff run, he averaged 28.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Young is a one-man offense. His playmaking and shooting would be a welcome addition to any team. With Young's market at an all-time low, let's take a look at three teams who should pursue a deal for him.

Miami Heat

Young could give the Heat a needed offensive boost

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat have reached the NBA Finals twice during the Jimmy Butler era. However, they did not have enough firepower to secure the title.

The Heat have two stars in Butler and Bam Adebayo , but they could use another elite-level player to help them compete with the other contenders in the East. The team has established a strong defensive identity, but scoring has been a problem. Last season, they finished third in defensive rating and 26th in offensive rating.

Miami Heat's Top Playmakers Compared to Trae Young Player APG TOV AST% USG% Jimmy Butler 5.0 1.7 23.1% 24.0% Terry Rozier 4.6 1.3 23.4% 23.8% Tyler Herro 4.5 2.2 22.4% 27.8% Trae Young 10.8 4.4 45.1% 30.5%

As a result, Young would be a perfect fit. He is a lethal shot creator and playmaker and would elevate their offense to another level. Conversely, they have the personnel, coaching, and culture to make up for his defensive struggles.

To make the salaries work, the Heat could package guards Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson ($44.3 million combined) for Young ($43.0 million), in order to retain Tyler Herro ($29.0 million). The Heat control their own first-round picks in 2026, 2028, 2029, 2030, and 2031, so they can offer the Hawks some package of picks/swaps. The Hawks received two first-round picks for Dejounte Murray ; this return should top that, especially considering there are no young players or significant cap relief.

Furthermore, they have a couple of young players that the Hawks should value in forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and center Kel'el Ware . The Heat could include either of those players in place of a draft pick. Depending on Atlanta's preferences, there should be a workable package here.

Los Angeles Lakers

Young would help the Lakers in the short and long term

Last season, the L.A. Lakers were a Play-In team, and they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets . After an uneventful offseason, the Lakers simply do not have the roster to compete with the top contenders in the Western Conference.

With Anthony Davis and LeBron James , the franchise appears to still want to compete. However, the front office has shown reluctance to part with two first-round picks in trade talks for Jerami Grant; this shows the front office is still prioritizing the future, somewhat.

This makes Young the perfect trade candidate. Now, he gives the Lakers a much-needed third star to stay in the mix in the West. Additionally, he is only 25 years old and could eventually help transition the team to the next era.

Possible Starting PG in LA Stat Young Russell PPG 25.7 18.0 APG 10.8 6.3 SPG 1.3 0.9 FG% 43.0% 45.6% 3PT% 37.3% 41.5% PER 20.3 16.0

Any potential package will likely include veteran guard D'Angelo Russell due to his expiring $18.6 million salary. After that, the possibilities are more interesting. Guard Austin Reaves would make sense at $12.9 million, but are the Lakers willing to part with him? For Young, they absolutely should be. Still, if they are not, they could offer the Hawks forwards Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt .

Without Reaves, the Lakers would have to offer the Hawks an appealing draft pick package, but their abilities are restricted. Due to the Stepien Rule, they can offer only two first-round picks (2029, 2031). They could offer up to three first-round swaps (2026, 2028, 2030), though.

Utah Jazz

Young and Lauri Markkanen would form an elite duo

Throughout their franchise history, the Utah Jazz have fielded several elite guard-big man duos: John Stockton and Karl Malone, Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert . They have the ability to form another one with Trae Young and Lauri Markkanen .

The Jazz have explored the possibility of trading Markkanen, but they ultimately held onto the 27-year-old forward. Last season, the Jazz were very competitive with Markkanen on the floor. They were +10.9 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court, per Cleaning the Glass; that ranked in the 94th percentile in the NBA. The front office is now at a crossroads. Do they surround him with talent and try to win? Or they spend another season in limbo?

Possible Duo for Utah Jazz Stat Young Markkanen PPG 25.7 23.2 APG 10.8 2.0 RPG 2.8 8.2 FG% 43.0% 48.0% 3PT% 37.3% 39.9% VORP 2.2 2.6

There is a strong case for building around him. Acquiring a young star like Young would not accelerate their timeline and would keep them competitive for years to come. Furthermore, the Jazz own a stockpile of first-round picks from other teams, so they will still be loaded with draft capital.

The Jazz could send the Hawks a package of guards Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson , forward Brice Sensabaugh , and picks. Sexton and Clarkson are quality players who can be flipped for additional assets, and Sensabaugh was the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. This package would also grant the Hawks $8 million in cap relief.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.