Highlights JJ Redick hires former head coaches Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks as lead assistants for the Lakers.

McMillan and Brooks bring extensive coaching experience and playoff success to the team.

Redick aims to improve the Lakers' offense and integrate the coaches' defensive focus.

JJ Redick is set to coach the Los Angeles Lakers without any previous professional coaching experience. He has the challenge of leading a team that missed the playoffs this season back to championship contention. LeBron James will turn 40 years of age this season, and he does not want to waste any time putting Los Angeles back in the spotlight. Therefore, Redick is surrounding himself with veteran coaches to lead the Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski reported Los Angeles is hiring former head coaches Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks to be the lead assistants under Redick.

McMillan and Brooks Bring Much-Needed Experience

Two coaches have served as the head man and assistants at multiple stops before Los Angeles

McMillan coached the Seattle Supersonics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Indiana Pacers before most recently coaching the Atlanta Hawks from 2021-2023. After taking over from Lloyd Pierce in 2021, Atlanta ended the regular season on a 27-11 run and made the playoffs. McMillan's Hawks upset the number-one-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and took the eventual NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, to six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, after two rough seasons following their deep postseason run, Atlanta fired McMillan and hired Quin Snyder at the All-Star break in 2023. McMillan owns a 760-668 regular season career record but holds a 28-48 record in the postseason.

Brooks has head coaching experience with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards. He recently served as an assistant coach under Chauncy Billups with the Trail Blazers. While McMillan has more overall experience, Brooks has had more playoff experience and success throughout his career. Brooks carries a 49-48 playoff record and a 521-414 regular season mark. He led the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012, but the Miami Heat beat them in 4-1 fashion.

The Lakers finished in the middle of the pack this season on both ends of the floor.

Los Angeles Lakers 2023-2024 Rating Stats Category Value Rank ORTG 115.4 15 DRTG 114.8 17 NET RTG 0.6 19

Los Angeles struggled to generate a lot of open looks from deep last season. Redick will help them in that area, drawing up more effective plays for shooters like Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince (if he re-signs), D'Angelo Russell, and rookie Dalton Knecht.

Brooks has already coached future Hall of Famers such as Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Now, he will be on Los Angeles' staff coaching James and Anthony Davis. McMillan was a strong defender in his playing days, and this has translated to his coaching style, emphasizing rebounding and being connected on the defensive end. It will be interesting to see how Redick integrates Brooks and McMillan's coaching styles with his own.