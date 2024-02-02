Highlights Jarred Vanderbilt is expected to miss several weeks due to a foot injury, potentially requiring a season-ending procedure.

Vanderbilt's absence will have a significant impact on the Lakers' defense, as their defensive rating is worse when he is off the court.

The Lakers may need to make a trade for a similar player, like Royce O'Neale or Dorian Finney-Smith, to compensate for Vanderbilt's absence.

After a statement victory against the Boston Celtics that came without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers' fortunes seemed to have changed if only for a brief moment.

The good times didn't last long, as Adrian Wojnarowski reported today that Jarred Vanderbilt had sustained a right foot injury that would keep him sidelined for several weeks at the very least.

" Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is expected to minimally miss several weeks with a right foot injury - and could be out even longer pending further evaluation [...] Vanderbilt will undergo more extensive consultation in the coming days on his mid-foot area to determine the full extent of the injury and whether a season-ending procedure could become necessary [...]"

The injury occurred in the first half of the aforementioned game and X-rays taken at the arena were negative.

The injury bug has affected Vanderbilt considerably this season, as he missed the first 20 games with a bursitis in his left heel.

Lakers' defense takes a major hit without Vanderbilt

2023-24 Defensive Rating: 109.4

This season, the Lakers have boasted a league-average defense, posting a defensive rating of 114.7 through 50 games. Although it's squarely middle of the pack, Vanderbilt's impact on that end cannot be overstated. His defensive rating of 109.4 shows he can make a dent in opposing teams' offensive structures, even if that comes at the cost of a somewhat limited offensive arsenal.

Whenever Vanderbilt is off the court, the Lakers' defensive rating then goes up to 115.3. It's a significant difference and one that will hurt them as they hunt for a playoff spot with only 32 games remaining.

Jarred Vanderbilt – 2023-24 Defensive Tracking Defense Category DFGA DFG% Overall 7.2 51.4 Less Than 6 Feet 2.5 67.6 Less Than 10 Feet 3.2 63.0 Greater Than 15 Feet 3.4 42.9 2 Pointers 4.6 55.6 3 Pointers 2.7 44.2

The NBA Trade Deadline is just under a week away and with a real risk that Vanderbilt remains sidelined through the remainder of the season and the playoffs, they might feel the urgency to trade for a similar player.

The Lakers previously showed interest in a trio of players from the Brooklyn Nets, including Royce O'Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Spencer Dinwiddie. If they can find a way to pry either of the first two players mentioned, then the Vanderbilt injury might be an easier pill to swallow.

In fact, both Finney-Smith and O'Neale are capable three-point shooters, something Vanderbilt couldn't really do. The former shoots 38.3 percent from deep while the latter converts 36.1 percent of his attempts. They might not be snipers, per se, but they'll get the job done. And for a team that's also middling from deep, they could benefit from the additional firepower.

It's worth noting that the Miami Heat are also interested in the two forwards, so the Lakers may need to put an enticing package together to make things happen. It'll be a tough stretch without Vanderbilt for the Lakers, but they have assets to play with if they want to make up for the loss.