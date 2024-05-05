Highlights The Lakers are looking for a new head coach, and the name of 15-year NBA player JJ Redick has floated around.

JJ Redick is a high-profile figure among players and the media landscape, but he lacks crucial coaching experience.

Those rumors could be linked to a number of different things, but Redick shouldn't be the choice as the Lakers' next head coach.

Approximately two decades ago, the State of California made the unconventional choice of electing Arnold Schwarzenegger, an Austrian-American bodybuilder and well-known Hollywood actor, as its Governor.

Lacking any political background in governance, Schwarzy instead capitalized on his high-profile celebrity status and populist appeal to voters.

So, yes, Californians do embrace outsiders with fresh perspectives and bold leadership.

Following the Lakers' decision to part ways with Darvin Ham after their underwhelming first-round exit against the Denver Nuggets, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office now face the monumental task of picking the team’s next head coach. The candidacy of JJ Redick, a 15-year NBA player and growing superstar in the media landscape, has floated around.

JJ Redick Debate: The Good

JJ Redick’s career and basketball mind have earned him the respect of all his peers

Over the past three years, JJ Redick’s podcast, “The Old Man and the Three”, has featured interviews with over 190 professionals from the basketball world. These include active players, retired legends, college coaches and dynasty-building general managers.

With a 15-year NBA career spanning across six teams, Duke’s all-time leading scorer has earned a stellar reputation and valuable connections throughout the league, both among players and executives.

Through his presence on social media, engaging podcasts, and blunt expertise as an analyst on ESPN, JJ Redick has emerged as one of the most respected figures in the NBA media landscape. And rightfully so; the sharpshooter holds genuine affection for the sport and promotes healthy discussions focused on the on-court product.

This desire for better-educated basketball discourse strikes particularly in his newest podcast, where he and co-host LeBron James delve into the X’s and O’s of the NBA – an intricate aspect of the sport often overlooked despite its significance. The reasoning behind the podcast is quite neat; enlighten fans with the insights of two brilliant basketball minds and foster deeper discussion about tactical battles.

And the initial results have been astonishing. In the clip above, James draws a sideline-out-of-bounds set called “Winner” or “Victory”, which aims to free up a movement shooter and was democratized by Brad Stevens’ Boston Celtics around nine years ago.

Alongside his strong player relations and keen eye for finely crafted playbooks, Redick's rumored coaching aspirations align with a broader trend of younger figures earning the trust of entire organizations as head coaches. The former Blue Devil would join the ranks of Mark Daigneault, Will Hardy and Joe Mazzula in this surging wave of youthful coaching talent.

And… that’s probably it in regards to the benefits of hiring Redick as the head coach of your NBA team.

JJ Redick Debate: The Bad

Redick’s lack of experience and growing online influence remain significant pushbacks

JJ Redick’s main argument revolves around his extensive NBA career and youthful perspective, which shines in his keen insight into the requisites of the modern basketball era and, perhaps more importantly, the credibility his persona commands. But players also had tremendous respect for Ham both personally and professionally – yet a noticeable rift between Ham and his team developed throughout the season.

Crafting a lasting synergy and cohesive identity within a group is paramount for a head coach and Darvin Ham failed to do just that. Amid the inconsistency in Ham's lineup decisions and his reluctance to adjust defensive coverages mid-game, the team strayed from the continuity they had diligently worked on during the offseason.

More than merely inherent to his coaching style, this ever-changing reactivity could be interpreted as a sign of a novice head coach grappling with the challenges of leading a team that, despite evident structural flaws, was presumably built for championship contention. He stepped into a role where he wouldn’t be allowed to fail.

Heading the coaching staff of arguably the greatest basketball player ever, within the most scrutinized franchise in the universe as we know it, Ham’s position was precarious the very moment he arrived in Los Angeles. He had minimal margin for error – even as a first-time head coach – and it ended how it was supposed to.

Now, why would the Lakers want to try that route again with someone whose sole coaching experience lies with his 10-year-old son's travel team, especially given their pressing timeline concerns despite LeBron’s ongoing defiance against fathertime?

Redick is so glaringly under-qualified that an appointment to such a prestigious position would be unprecedented in NBA history. Moreover, Redick’s burgeoning influence in the media scene suggests a completely different career trajectory for now.

Risking his revered reputation and media presence for the most-intensively scrutinized job in the league – as tempting as it may seem – doesn’t make much sense from a rational standpoint. And JJ has proven to be a rational man.

JJ Redick Debate: The Ugly

Behind those rumors lies a much simpler scheme

For all those aforementioned reasons, the rumors surrounding JJ Redick as a potential NBA head coach seem highly unrealistic and borderline foolish. They either prompt questions about their purpose, or cause concerns about the direction the Lakers are heading in.

The truth is, JJ Redick shouldn't, and likely won't, land the Lakers’ head coaching job, and neither will he take the reins of the Charlotte Hornets despite previous rumors. He won’t, and neither should he want to – because if he really did, he would’ve pursued an assistant coach role long ago instead of opting for the TV talking head route.

That doesn’t mean Redick will never coach at the NBA level. Heck, he’s got some highly redeeming qualities, and you can only admire his ability to limpidly articulate intricate concepts.

The league has a history of bilaterally blurring lines between analysts and decision-makers, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see JJ on a coaching staff or in an executive role eventually. But for now, those rumors are probably part of a much simpler scheme.

This has the feeling of a favor from the league, aimed at elevating JJ's influential voice even further. Dubbed as “the spiritual representative of well-educated NBA fans”, Redick’s name is gaining steam within fanbases because he possesses a platform to showcase his gifted mind and communication skills, while other candidates are busy yelling at NBA and college players alike.

As a prominent figure in the emerging landscape of informed NBA content and basketball discourse, Redick's involvement in those rumors only bolsters his credibility in the eyes of the entire NBA fandom. It serves both him and the league, while crediting teams for thinking “outside the box” in their head coaching searches.

While acknowledging each of the 1,950 threes he nailed in his career and his reputation as the voice of nuance and intellect on ESPN's First Take, Redick may be better suited to teach players about public relations strategies, than uniting a group through the highs-and-lows of an NBA season and its ensuing playoffs dramas.

Because coaching in the NBA requires craft and experience, and because he, himself, and the NBA have other plans for his beloved status, Redick shouldn't be coaching from the Lakers’ bench anytime soon.