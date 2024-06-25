Highlights JJ Redick prioritizes championships and player development above all else in his coaching role.

Redick's impressive basketball IQ positions him to address the Los Angeles Lakers' issues with late-game execution and halftime changes.

Redick's hiring signals a new era for the Lakers aimed at regaining championship form after recent disappointments.

On Monday afternoon, the L.A. Lakers held their introductory press conference to announce JJ Redick as the team's new head coach. The former sports media guru was very candid in his goals as a coach and his feelings about stepping into this esteemed position and didn't hold back any words.

The hiring of Redick made him the 29th head coach in Lakers history. There were concerns regarding Redick's lack of experience, as this would mark his first opportunity to coach at the professional level.

Wary of the critics and haters who have directed their emotions toward him, Redick was honest about his thoughts when asked about any misconceptions he wanted to dispel at his press conference.

“I really don’t give a f*ck. I want to coach the Lakers. I don’t want to dispel anything. I want to win championships. I want my players to maximize their careers. That’s all I f*cking care about.” - JJ Redick

The flash of personality Redick displayed when addressing the media for the first time as the Lakers head coach was quite on brand for the fitting personality suited for holding such a position. The former NBA sharpshooter marks the third head coach in four years for the Lakers as they try to develop some stability within the organization.

From his words to his body language, Redick showed he is more than ready for the challenge and qualified to be the person the team needs to elevate it back into championship contention.

Redick's Knowledge of the Game Will Be Evident as a Coach

Redick is a basketball savant and it should help the Lakers win games

There is no denying the basketball IQ that Redick possesses. During multiple segments on his podcast Old Man and the Three and his recent startup production Mind the Game with LeBron James , Redick showcased his intense intellect regarding the nuances of basketball.

One of the Lakers' biggest flaws in the 2023-24 season was their inability to execute in late-game situations; a problem that this roster should never experience considering they have two of the greatest players in the league, Anthony Davis and James.

The team was extremely lackluster in sustaining high-level performances at halftime, which was evident in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers 3rd Quarter Points vs. Denver Nuggets - 2024 NBA Playoffs Category Lakers Nuggets GAME 1 18 32 GAME 2 20 25 GAME 3 22 34 GAME 4 30 32 GAME 5 26 31

Redick made it known that he's aware of what needs to be improved upon from the team's shortcomings this past season, as well as his expectations coming into this position.

"Sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are... the expectation is a championship... that's what I signed up for."

LA hasn't had the prettiest stretch of seasons after winning the 2020 NBA championship. Consecutive appearances in the Play-In Tournament won't cut it for a team that intends to make a deep run in the postseason.

There's no confirming whether Redick is the key to unlocking the team's full potential. However, he's certainly set the tone for what to expect in the 2024-25 season.