Highlights Klay Thompson could've joined the Los Angeles Lakers for $30M more than what he signed for with the Dallas Mavericks this summer.

Lakers All-Star LeBron James has long admired Thompson's three-point shooting skills and exceptional defense.

Thompson's addition to the Mavericks will make them a stronger threat to the Lakers and most contenders vying for a championship in 2024-25.

Klay Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal to join the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks on Monday. However, new insider information reveals that the four-time NBA champion could've joined another Western Conference team for an additional year, at $30 million more.

The Los Angeles Lakers were willing to offer Thompson a four-year, $80 million contract to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next year, according to Anthony Irwin of LakersDaily.com. Thompson was one of the most coveted free agents this summer and drew interest from several teams, also including the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the case of the Lakers, they've been a step behind a handful of the elite teams in the Western Conference for the last four seasons. They have needed another difference-maker to help them reach the NBA Finals again for the first time since their 2020 championship season.

Klay Thompson Could've Been The Lakers' Final Title Piece

Thompson excelled as a starter and reserve in 2023-24

James has long been a proponent of playing alongside elite 3-and-D talents in his quest for championships. Thompson is the quintessence of that player archetype. Even at the advanced age of 34 years old, the California native was a high-end contributor for the Golden State Warriors both as a starter and sixth man next to longtime teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in 2023-24.

Klay Thompson Statistical Splits in 2023-24 Splits PPG 3PM 3PT% STL Season 17.9 PPG 3.5 3PM 38.7% 0.6 SPG As Starter 17.4 PPG 3.3 3PM 37.7% 0.7 SPG As Reserve 19.8 PPG 4.3 3PM 42.8% 0.6 SPG

Additionally, he and James have faced off head-to-head in the NBA Finals four times between 2015 and 2018. The respect that the 20-time All-Star has for Thompson was likely a magnetic force behind closed doors, which prompted the Lakers to become willing to offer him top dollars to play for their storied franchise.

Nevertheless, the Washington State product will take that output to a Mavericks team that fell short 4-1 to the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals. Mavericks stars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving could use another veteran dog with Finals experience and will now have Thompson to kick out to from deep. Thompson is No. 6 all-time in career three-pointers made.

Should he stay healthy and be featured heavily in Mavs head coach Jason Kidd's offense for the duration of his three-year deal, he could pass Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller for No. 5 all-time in that department next season, needing only 79 three-point makes to do so, and all-time great Ray Allen within the top-five, who he is 492 three-pointers away from passing.

The five-time all-star appears content with the deal he signed in Dallas and will enter the 2024-25 campaign ready to compete against the Lakers, his former team, the Warriors, and the rest of the league's landscape in pursuit of a fifth ring.