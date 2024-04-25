Highlights Lakers bench lacking in production, only managed 17 points in two games. Rotation may need changes for better performance.

Midseason acquisitions like Dinwiddie have struggled to adapt, injured players like Vanderbilt and Wood need to step up.

Crucial for Coach Ham to adjust rotations, aim for better bench performance to keep postseason hopes alive. James and Davis can't do it alone.

After blowing a 20-point, second-half lead to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2, the Los Angeles Lakers are staring down the barrel of an insurmountable lead as the series shifts to LA tonight. So far, it's been the same old story in this recent rivalry: the two teams play a tight game, LA (or Denver) maintains control at some point, but they just cannot execute down the stretch. For 10 consecutive games, the Lakers have come up short.

Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have carried the load so far. However, role players have failed to consistently provide support and Coach Darvin Ham's lineups remain a cause for concern. Perhaps most importantly, though, is the lack of bench production. Through the first two games of the series, LA only mustered 17 total points off the bench - all scored by Taurean Prince.

Lakers' Depth Has Been an Issue All Season

Lakers' Bench Averaged 28.4 PPG in 2023-24

It's no secret that LA struggles to field a competitive second unit. It's not that the players lack talent, the lineups just don't always mix for some reason. Over the course of the year, Coach Ham has experimented with multiple pieces going in and out of the starting five. Currently, the rotation extends to nine: five starters plus Prince, Spencer Dinwiddie, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes off the bench.

Los Angeles Lakers • Total Stats Games 1 & 2 v. DEN Player Points Assists Rebounds Turnovers Taurean Prince 17 0 7 0 Spencer Dinwiddie 0 2 2 1 Gabe Vincent 0 2 2 2

So far, the bench has clearly failed to live up to expectations. Prince, who has accounted for all of LA's bench points through two contests, has been the only bright spot. Denver doesn't have a great bench either, but the combination of young, up and comers (Christian Braun and Peyton Watson) and veterans (Reggie Jackson and Justin Holiday) is a similar formula to the one they followed en route to a title in 2024. LA's bench lacks a set strategy to operate at an optimal level on both ends.

At this point, it might make more sense for Coach Ham to shorten the rotation to eight players. If not, one of LA's starters could be headed to the bench to shake things up.

LA's Midseason Acquisition Has Struggled

Vanderbilt, Reddish, and Wood remain injured

At the trade deadline, the Lakers did not aggressively pursue anyone to shore up their bench concerns. Instead, they turned to the buyout market and scooped up LA native Spencer Dinwiddie to offer relief. Dinwiddie, who is known for his scoring and playmaking, has not yet acclimated to Coach Ham's schemes.

With less control of the ball, he's been delegated with less responsibility and often gets lost in the shuffle. Three other rotation-level threats include Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, and Christian Wood, who are all sidelined via injury. Even without a fully healthy roster, you would figure the remaining talent should contribute more than what is offered.

Los Angeles Lakers Bench Production • 2023-24 Season Player PPG APG RPG Field Goal% 3 PT% Taurean Prince 8.9 1.5 2.9 .442 .396 Spencer Dinwiddie (w/ LAL) 6.8 2.4 1.7 .397 .389 Gabe Vincent 3.1 1.9 0.8 .306 .107 Cam Reddish 5.4 1.0 2.1 .389 .336 Jaxson Hayes 4.3 0.5 3.0 .720 .000

Winning in the postseason is all about closing marginal gaps in the box score. Igniting the second unit is the only way LA will get back into the series. Coach Ham needs to exhaust all possible avenues, including playing Max Christie and/or returning one of Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, or Rui Hachimura back to the bench. The latter might prove the best option, as Prince could take over the spot he previously held prior to relinquishing it.

Hachimura would also have the luxury of more opportunity and touches in the second unit. From there, performance would dictate which one closes out the game. Bringing Russell off the bench would also be a smart choice because of his ability to play with pace (when encouraged). If he embraces a role change, it could lead to better distribution and easier shots for everyone else in the second unit.

It's almost a given that James and Davis will continue to show up at a high level for however long the series ends up being. Better bench production is the only way that LA can salvage things the rest of the way. If no one steps up in Game 3, their season is essentially over.