Highlights The Lakers have struck out on three coaching candidates, reflecting poorly on front office decisions.

Mediocre roster dynamics and lack of improvement hinder the Lakers from being a top coaching destination.

A long-standing trend of poor front office decisions has resulted in turnover and coaching inconsistencies.

The Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham on May 3, engaging in their third coaching search in LeBron James' tenure in Hollywood. It has been almost seven weeks since Ham was let go, and two weeks until the NBA Draft and free agency, causing fans and media alike to wonder what the Lakers are waiting for.

Among all the waiting have been very public rumors surrounding former player and current media superstar J.J. Redick taking the Lakers job, but LA threw a wrinkle in last week by "considering" Connecticut's Dan Hurley. Hurley is an excellent coach and a two-time defending NCAA Champion, making him a great candidate to take over the Lakers for the long run, but Los Angeles never seemed truly likely to steal him away.

After Hurley turned down a suspiciously low six-year, $70M contract offer, viewers turned a sideways eye towards the Lakers' front office. This is not the last time LA has handled their coaching vacancy poorly, but there are reasons for that.

Hurley Is The Third Coach Who Has Turned Down The Lakers

Lakers were "publicly interested" in three coaches without much of a chance to hire them

In the past year, as everyone in LakerLand began to sour on Darvin Ham's performance as head coach, rumors began to fly around about LA stealing away an established coach from their current position. Before and after Ham's firing, Los Angeles was connected with Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, and Dan Hurley, all headmen of better organizations than the Lakers, with more to offer.

Lue and Kidd were more of pure media-created speculation, but there is no doubt the Lakers had something to do with the rumors and wished they could hire one away from the Los Angeles Clippers or Dallas Mavericks. The Dan Hurley saga advanced much further than just headlines, as they actually met and made an offer to the UConn star coach, but ultimately went up in flames in embarrassing fashion.

When the news broke that Los Angeles lowballed Hurley with a 6-year, $70M offer that would've put him well behind Monty Williams, it became clear that the Lakers never really intended on snatching him from his current position.

NBA's Highest-Paid Coaches Coach Contract Yearly Salary Kerr 2yr/35M $17.5M Popovich 5yr/80M $16M Spoelstra 8yr/120M $15M Lue 5yr/70M $14M Williams 6yr/78.5M $13.1M Hurley* 6yr/70M $11.7M

Whether the Hurley saga was an attempt to pacify impatient Laker fans before hiring Redick or someone else of similar stature, or whether Rob Pelinka and company truly believed they could hire Hurley for such a low price, it displays further incompetence from LA's front office.

This past year has been a rough one for the Lakers' coaching position, and coaching inconsistencies are nothing new for this franchise over the past decade-and-a-half.

Lakers Have Managed Their Head Coaching Position Poorly

Latest miss just another failure by LA's front office

For a franchise that is supposed to be one of the league's best, they have been shockingly ineffective over the past decade-plus in terms of decision-making by the front office. Los Angeles has had seven coaches since Phil Jackson's departure in 2011, and will be hiring their fourth coach of the James era this summer.

After understandably parting ways with inexperienced head coach Luke Walton, the Lakers found LeBron, Anthony Davis and company a proven leader with a great track record in Frank Vogel. Vogel led the purple and gold to a championship in just his first year in LA, but was fired just two years later after an injury-riddled 2021 and a 2022 spent outside the playoffs.

Although Vogel had a long run of success as the headman of the Indiana Pacers with Paul George, and the disastrous Russell Westbrook trade had nothing to do with him, the Lakers still fired him. This is just another example of a concerning trend for LA's front office where they prematurely fire a coach and hire a less-qualified replacement like Darvin Ham.

Now, it looks like they are doing the same thing again after dismissing Ham.

Lakers' Coaching Carousel Coach Years Record Previous HC Experience? Mike Brown 2011-12 42-29 Yes Bernie Bickerstaff 2012 4-1 Yes Mike D'Antoni 2012-2014 67-87 Yes Byron Scott 2014-2016 38-126 Yes Luke Walton 2016-2019 98-148 No Frank Vogel 2019-2022 127-98 Yes Darvin Ham 2022-2024 90-74 No

Despite Being a Storied Franchise, Lakers Aren't a Marquee Destination

Mediocre roster with little room for improvement dooms the Lakers

The unfortunate reality for Lakers fans is that although the Laker brand is the strongest in the league, they are a storied franchise in the NBA's premier Western city, and have two superstars, they just aren't a sought-after coaching destination. This is true for several reasons.

The biggest issue for Los Angeles is that they have a talented, but poorly constructed roster with little room for improvement relative to the quickly-improving Western Conference. There is simply no path for LA to enter next season on the level of the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, or Minnesota Timberwolves, and are likely no better than some of the other good teams.

West Team Tiers Entering 2025 Tier Teams Championship Contenders Mavericks, Nuggets, Wolves, Thunder Fringe Contenders Suns, Pelicans, Clippers, Grizzlies, Lakers (?) Playoff Contenders Kings, Warriors, Rockets

LA has roster redundancies up and down the rotation, and is unable to play their best five guys at the same time in a playoff environment. Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell don't provide enough defense or athleticism to be a starting postseason backcourt, and Rui Hachimura is too similar to James, while Jarred Vanderbilt gives LA one too many non-shooters on the floor. This is what caused Ham to play Taurean Prince outrageous minutes, with disastrous consequences.

Although the Lakers have easily tradable contracts, they don't have too many premium assets to trade and appear unwilling to move off their future draft picks to acquire an elite player. This roster may just be the reality moving forward for any prospective coach.

The other factor turning off potential coaches is the age and wear and tear of their two superstars. James will turn 40 next year during his 22nd season, and has more mileage on his body than any player ever. Davis is just 31, but has been injured many times and has proven to be a bit fragile, which never improves with age.