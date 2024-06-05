Highlights The Lakers could seek another All-Star caliber player to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis this offseason.

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was dubbed as a "dream" fit for the Lakers by one NBA executive.

With offseason looming, the Lakers face multiple tough decisions on what direction to go, including which potential star to target if they go that route.

It's that time of year again for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After an unconvincing finish to the 2023-24 season, the Purple and Gold search for answers as the clock ticks toward the free agent portal opening in July.

For the Lakers, the LeBron James era has been best characterized as a roller coaster. L.A. won the title in 2020 after James' first season with the team took a nosedive before the All-Star break.

The 2021 and 2022 seasons for L.A. were duds, and 2023 saw them fall short of another NBA Finals appearance.

In addition to the theme of sheer inconsistency, the Lakers have struggled mightily to maintain a winning core. Despite all the trades and shuffling of the roster, the franchise is forced to treat this offseason as another avenue to shift gears and unite a new core entering next season.

Lauri Markkanen Dubbed a ‘Dream’ Trade Target for Lakers

Jazz forward could make a lot of sense alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis

With the assets the Lakers possess, they can bring in a quality piece to form a star trio with James and Anthony Davis.

Though Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has long been linked to L.A., recent reports suggest the team could look at a frontcourt player who can bring more dynamics to the offense alongside a perennial Defensive Player of The Year candidate in Davis. 27-year-old Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen could be an option.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, one NBA executive revealed how teams view Markkanen.

“There are a few teams that, when you look at it, [Markkanen] is going to be their dream target. The Lakers, you get a guy like him with Anthony Davis, and that’s perfect for both guys," - NBA executive

Markkanen averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 55 games this season. Last season, he averaged 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 66 games. Markkanen isn't a name that leaps off the scouting report, but adding size and scoring upfront can be the key to a championship run with the logjam L.A. has at the guard position.

For additional upside, Markkanen is still on a team-friendly deal of less than $20 million annually, which helps better execute a potential trade. With James certainly not getting any younger and Davis' unpredictable status, the Lakers have few opportunities left to make something happen soon.

With a long offseason ahead, L.A. has plenty to cover.

Nonstop Los Angeles Circus

Whatever the Lakers try, consistency eludes them

Since James and Davis have been in Hollywood, the franchise has made numerous transactions to experiment with what talent works best with their big two.

The Lakers seemed to have found the sweet spot in 2019-20 when they finished with the top record in the Western Conference.

To aid No. 23 and No. 3, the Lakers had savvy veterans like Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard , and JaVale McGee . Additionally, the Lakers had several elite spot-up shooters like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , Danny Green, and Quinn Cook. All the mentioned players -- excluding KCP -- were added to the roster after the Lakers signed James in free agency in 2018.

Since their championship-winning season, the team has tried more lineups than imaginable, but nothing has come remotely close to matching the success L.A. had during the 2019 season.

The Lakers dumped another original draft choice in Kyle Kuzma in 2021 to add Russell Westbrook . But at this point, everyone understands what an epic failure that move was for L.A. In one respect, the Westbrook trade helped launch another Lakers core, which is what they have right now.

After riding with D'Angelo Russell , Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves as their main support system for James and Davis through two playoff runs, there's a sense that the Lakers are ready to try something new once again.