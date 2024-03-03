Highlights LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points and had a message to critics after doing so.

James discusses the other top players across the NBA, and lists a few of the names he believes the league 'has no answer for.'

Lakers focused on attempting to move up the Western Conference standings and improve playoff position down the final stretch of the season.

While he may not have kept receipts, per se, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James certainly hasn't forgotten about his longtime critics. And that dates all the way back to when he first entered the NBA, as an 18-year-old preparing to embark on what would become one of the most illustrious professional sports.

And on Saturday night, James checked another box in the NBA record books, becoming the first player to score 40,000 points in NBA history.

There were no shortage of questions for the future Hall of Famer after the game, but one noteworthy topic that came up fueled an interesting response from James. As Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints highlighted, James was asked what he would tell his 18-year-old self now, and his answer was a great one.

"I wouldn't tell him anything, honestly, because 18-year-old LeBron had a great head on his shoulders ... To be quite honest with you, everybody wanted to see me fail when I got to the league."

James reached the 40k mark on a night when the Lakers suffered a tough 124-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets, ultimately falling by 10 after being outscored by that exact number in the fourth quarter.

He put together another impressive performance on his own, scoring 26 points with nine assists, four rebounds and three steals while shooting 12-of-20 from the field.

LeBron discusses NBA's most dominant players

James touched on the topic of players the league 'has no answer for'

While James doesn't appear to be trending toward calling it a career just yet, even at the age of 39, he's never shied away from showing love to fellow rising stars in the NBA.

And after his record-setting performance, another question fired his way related to the other top names that the league "has no answer for" in relation to their dominance. The Lakers star showed some love to both the young up-and-coming stars, along with two longtime veterans with his answer, as Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints showed.

"Joel, Joker, Luka, Giannis, Steph, KD. That's just to name a few."

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić have become two of the most dominant and unique big men in the NBA currently. While Embiid's game has continuously expanded and he's improved as both a shooter and a passer, Jokic has proven to have the potential to post a triple-double on any given night.

Obviously, along with the two star big men, it's impossible to leave out the likes of Luka Dončić, who looks primed to be one of the faces of the NBA in the post-LeBron era, doing so alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lastly, James' tip of the cap to Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant is always an enjoyable thing to see. The trio have been mixed up in numerous intense battles, playoff series and even just thrilling regular-season games, but there's immense respect between each of them.

Lakers' focus on push for improvement in playoff position

LA is in desperate for positive outcomes

Following Saturday night's loss to the Nuggets, the Lakers now sit with a 33-29 record, leaving them in 10th place in a tough Western Conference. While they hold a 5.5 game edge over the No. 11 seed in the Utah Jazz, a potential play-in game spot appears likely to be safe, but their outlook for pushing up the standings needs to be a priority at this point.

The difference between the No. 5 seed New Orleans Pelicans and the Lakers is currently just 3.5 games. The likes of the Phoenix Suns (No. 6), Sacramento Kings (No. 7), Dallas Mavericks (No. 8) and Golden State Warriors (No. 9) are all within striking distance of James and company.

But in order for the Lakers to navigate a loaded group of teams in a tough conference, they'll need to be consistent down the final stretch of the season.

Considering the talent level on each of the Western Conference playoff teams, the first situation to avoid for the Lakers is needing to win a play-in game in order to advance. That'd make for a tough spot against any team listed in seeds 5-9 above.

While home-court advantage beyond that appears extremely unlikely, the Lakers need to string together consistent wins down the stretch beginning immediately. They've won three-straight games just twice in the past three months, and the last time they picked up four consecutive victories was in early December.