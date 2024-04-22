Highlights Lakers stars, Davis and James, racking up minutes leads to inefficiency and struggles in critical moments against the Nuggets.

In contrast, Nuggets starters depth and rotation provides rest and consistent production throughout the game, giving them the edge.

Lakers' failure to get help from other players like Reaves and Russell means heavy reliance on their stars during crucial moments.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-9 in their last 10 games against the Denver Nuggets. And after a 114-103 loss in game 1 of the western conference's opening round, it appears this trend of losing will continue.

Most concerns around the Lakers' ability to advance in the playoffs centered around the availability of their stars. After all, forward Anthony Davis missed time has correlated with the Lakers' success in the past. But that is in the past and Davis played in 76 games this year, the most of his career.

No, the new concerns that plague the Lakers are the same ones that manifested in the 2023 Western Conference Finals against the Nuggets. Who is capable of helping Davis and LeBron James?

Help Wanted

James and Davis Rack Up Minutes as Other Players Struggle

Out of the 48 total minutes of play, Davis clocked a robust 44 minutes during the first game. James clocked in at 41 minutes, giving each player less than 2 minutes of rest per quarter. Less than ideal when the injury history of Davis is taken into consideration. The same can be said about James' age.

But it was necessary. It appeared as if the Lakers would notch their first victory against the defending champs since December 2022. A 60-57 lead heading into the half gave the Lakers a 50.5% chance of winning.

And then came the third quarter. And with it, a 14-point differential that would give the Nuggets a lead the Lakers could not overcome no matter how much Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham played his two stars in the second half. "I wish I could play them the whole entire game. We're on the same page in that regard," Ham said. "You try and give them rest whenever you can, but it's money time...if you have to push them, you have to push them.

Lakers Players' Minutes Per Game Player Playoff MPG Regular Season MPG LeBron James 41 35.3 Anthony Davis 45 35.5 D'Angelo Russell 41 32.7 Austin Reaves 37 32.1

Inefficient shooting from the Lakers and inspired play from the Nuggets led to a dominant third quarter that allowed the Nuggets to finish the period on a 13-0 run. A key catalyst for the Nuggets was guard Kentavious-Caldwell-Pope, who scored all 12 of his points in the third quarter. Nine of which were three pointers that allowed the Nuggets to take an 89-78 lead heading into the fourth.

Lakers guard, D'Angelo Russell, shooting 1-9 from three also handicapped the Lakers as the Nuggets began their run. Guard Austin Reaves, and the Lakers' fourth option, also struggled from deep. Combined, the two Lakers guards went 3-15 from deep, or 20 percent.

Well-Rested Nuggets

Nuggets Take Advantage of Depth and Rest While the Lakers Cannot

All five of the Nuggets' starters scored in double-digits. All five Nuggets starters secured a positive in the +/- stat that measures a player's efficiency. And just like their matchup last year, the rotational pieces of the Nuggets ensured the Lakers stars would have no time to rest. And while it didn't show on the stat sheet, veteran center, DeAndre Jordan, played exceptional defense of Anthony Davis throughout the game.

If the Lakers wish to turn the series and their fortunes against the Nuggets around, then players other than their stars must produce. The Nuggets can afford to rest their stars. Both Murray and Nikola Jokić played 6 fewer minutes than Davis. Their team is deeper and produces more consistently.

Nuggets Rotational Pieces' Playoff Stats Player +/- PPG MPG Michael Porter Jr. +10 19.0 38 Aaron Gordon +20 12.0 32 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope +14 12.0 9 DeAndre Jordan -3 4.0 37

With rest comes efficiency. And as the minutes began to stack for James and Davis, so did their struggles. James led both teams in turnovers with 7 and didn't attempt a shot in the fourth quarter until one minute and twenty seconds remained in the quarter. James finished the quarter with four points.

The Lakers need help from their depth. But if players like Reaves and Russell continue to struggle down the stretch, then Ham will have no choice but to rely on his two future Hall-of-Famers when the team approaches "money time."