Highlights Despite his controversial reputation, Dillon Brooks earned his massive contract with the Houston Rockets because of his hard work and value on the court.

Brooks' performance in the 2023-24 season so far has proven that he is worth his $86 million deal, as he has been a key contributor to the Rockets' unexpected success.

Brooks' impact goes beyond just scoring, as he has brought defensive toughness to the Rockets and has helped elevate their defensive rating from 29th to 9th in the league.

Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks has been a polarizing figure in basketball circles, dating back to his collegiate days with the Oregon Ducks – his flop during a 2017 Pac-12 conference game against the Utah Utes is the stuff of legend in the worst possible way. The anti-Brooks crowd was absolutely in its element, though, during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, when the controversial baller struggled on the court (and in the press room) during his Memphis Grizzlies' ill-fated, first-round battle with LeBron James and a resurgent Los Angeles Lakers squad.

After the Grizz lost, with Brooks having struggled to find his offense and contend with the GOAT candidate defensively, it was more or less assumed that his days in Memphis were numbered. Not only that, fans on social media were abuzz with jokes about Brooks having to go to China to even continue his pro hoops career. Despite that noise, Brooks was able to land a monster deal with the Rockets last summer, putting pen to paper on a four-year pact worth in excess of $86 million.

And while he's a lightning rod for controversy and someone who cast themselves as James' foil, Brooks received a surprising endorsement from the Lakers star before the players' respective teams did battle on Nov. 8.

LeBron gets real on Brooks' massive payday

Prior to the Lakers-Rockets affair – which the latter squad surprisingly won in blowout fashion – James was asked whether Brooks painting himself as the superstar's nemesis actually aided him somehow in getting that big deal in free agency. However, he refused to take the bait and become unwittingly ensnared in a war of words with Brooks. Instead, James backed the 27-year-old as someone who's getting what he has earned.

"I think every player that is awarded with a contract is awarded for a reason, and they're worthy of the contract that they get," James said Wednesday, via ESPN. "So I think in his case, he was worthy of the contract he got. He's put in the work since he came out of Oregon, and that's what Houston found value in and he's here. So no, I think it has nothing to do with that."

Added James: "It's always great to go out and compete, so he's one of those guys who likes to compete."

Make no mistake – Brooks was a hot mess when the Grizzlies and Lakers did battle last spring. Over the six-game series between his old club and James' Lakers, he connected on just 31.2 percent of his shot attempts overall and 23.8 percent from deep. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were outscored by a whopping 11.4 points per 100 possessions when Brooks was on the court, one of the worst marks teamwide. Nevertheless, his reputation as both a defensive pest and a wildcard offensively is well-earned, and a six-game sample size should hardly be the basis for rate-of-pay decisions.

If anything, Brooks' torrid start to the 2023-24 campaign has shown that he's nowhere near being the guy who has to root around for a place to ply his trade.

Brooks has performed like a $20-plus million player for the Rockets

The season is still young – and we just made a big point about small sample sizes above – but Brooks has been a godsend for the rebuilding Rockets in the early going. Over his first seven appearances with the club in 2023-24, he's putting up a cool 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals nightly. He's also burning the nets at a 56.9 percent clip from the floor and 53,8 percent from long range. Consequently, Houston has been one of the big surprises of the season so far.

Following their big win over the Lakers, the Rockets have officially notched four consecutive wins, throttling expected playoff teams like the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings (twice) along the way. And the defensive toughness that the Rockets were undoubtedly looking to Brooks to instill has been there in spades. As of this writing, Brooks' crew ranks ninth in the league in defensive rating at 108.3 after having finished 29th in that department last season (at 118.6).

That, as they say, is why they pay Brooks the big bucks. Opposing fans – and even opposing players – may not have always liked how he has conducted himself on and off the court during his run in Memphis, but there's little to debate about his impact on the court itself, quirky though his game and personality may be.

Read more: Victor Wembanyama showing ‘growing pains’ with San Antonio Spurs