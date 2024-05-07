Highlights LeBron James may stay in LA for over $50 million yearly, but the Lakers need a true third star to contend.

Philly has the tools to create a new big three with James, Embiid, and Maxey, bolstering their lineup.

OKC presents a fresh situation for James, offering youth and vibrancy while aiming for championship glory.

When LeBron James is a free agent, the entire NBA is paying attention. Every team in the league would be elated to add arguably the greatest basketball player ever to their roster, and most likely at least give James an offer - even if it's completely unrealistic.

Despite every team in the league coveting James' greatness, the 20-time All-Star has only played for three franchises throughout his illustrious career. He cemented himself as one of the NBA's best young talents after being drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, eventually moving on to South Beach in 2010, where he played through his prime and earned his first two championships with the Miami Heat.

James not-so-surprisingly made a return to Cleveland in 2014, eventually carrying the franchise past the seemingly unbeatable Golden State Warriors in epic fashion for the city's first NBA Championship. Then, in 2018, James again shook the NBA world by joining not only one of the league's most historic franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers, but also notably leaving the Eastern Conference for the first time.

Not many expected the possibility that James would still be playing at 39 years old, never mind continuing to produce at historic levels unseen by any player before him. James had already achieved nearly every individual feat a player can accomplish in the NBA even before he joined the Lakers, emphasizing when he made the move to Los Angeles that his only goal was to win championships.

James, Anthony Davis, and a well-constructed 2020 roster completed that goal, capturing the franchise's 17th championship during the league's pandemic-shortened campaign. Confusingly, the Lakers' front office decided against keeping their championship core together, opting to make a big splash for former MVP, Russell Westbrook.

Since that move, Los Angeles has constantly tweaked their roster in order to replicate their earlier success, to no avail. With several disappointing seasons in recent years, James could look elsewhere to try and add one more championship before he decides to hang 'em up.

1 Los Angeles Lakers

The grass isn't always greener on the other side

Now, while James could decide to leave the Lakers, he could just as likely stay in sunny California while bringing in north of $50 million a year from his playing contract alone. James will have his pick of any destination he wants to go to, but it will be hard to find a pairing that has been as dominant as he and Davis have proven to be, when healthy.

Austin Reaves has also shown to be a legitimate contributor and a fantastic fourth option for a championship team. The problem is that Reaves was relied on to be more of a third option, and while he has shown to be an above-average starter, the Lakers know the franchise will need to add a true third star to convince an aging James that the team is still capable of contending.

Los Angeles Lakers Last Five Seasons Category 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Record 52-19 42-30 33-39 43-39 47-35 Playoff Result Won Championship Lost R1 N/A Lost WCF Lost R1 Win Shares Leader Anthony Davis (11.1) Montrezl Harrell (7.3) LeBron James (7.5) Davis (9.0) Davis (11.8)

As enticing as the reported record-breaking three-year, $164 million deal the Lakers want to offer James, it seems unlikely that cashing in on every potential penny of his next contract will be his priority in free agency. Los Angeles has a chance to offer James the best of both worlds, but the franchise will likely have to swing for the fences to bring in a third star via trade in the offseason in order to persuade him.

2 Philadelphia 76ers

A new trio of stars in the City of Brotherly Love

The Philadelphia 76ers are a prime candidate to make a major move this summer, considering the franchise will have a maximum contract slot with Tobias Harris' massive deal coming off the books.

The Sixers have two franchise cornerstones in explosive young guard Tyrese Maxey and 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid, but otherwise are filled with question marks. With some retooling undoubtedly coming considering Philadelphia's desperation to capitalize on Embiid's prime, the Sixers could provide a nice deal for James while also having the ability to add talent that fits around this hypothetical big three.

James would provide the Sixers with a big playmaker reminiscent of Ben Simmons - without any of the downsides or weaknesses that the 2016 first-overall pick has shown in the NBA. James' improved off-ball skills would flourish next to Maxey, who established himself as a big-time playoff performer similar to James' former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

Tyrese Maxey Regular Seasons vs. Playoffs (2023-24) Category RS Playoffs PPG 25.9 29.8 TS% 57.3% 59.4% APG 6.2 6.8 MPG 37.5 44.6

Embiid would ideally take the pressure of being a consistent first option off of James' shoulders, something Anthony Davis has failed to do on a regular basis during his tenure with the Lakers. Embiid's elite consistency would allow the Sixers to load-manage an aging James in the regular season and save his best play for the postseason.

3 Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA's youngest team adds some age

Right now, the Oklahoma City Thunder don't look like they need the extra help after handily sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. With an average age of just 25.6 years old, the Thunder are defying the odds with a successful postseason run.

The Thunder have put together a group of elite young talent without many holes on the roster. Considering the team's age, the franchise's plethora of draft capital, and the fact that the team already captured the best record in the Western Conference, Oklahoma City should be one of the league's best teams for the foreseeable future.

Youngest Teams in the NBA (by Usage) Category Detroit Pistons Toronto Raptors San Antonio Spurs Portland Trail Blazers Oklahoma City Thunder Average Age 21.8 22.4 22.7 23.1 23.4 Record 14-68 25-57 22-60 21-61 57-25 Seed 15 12 14 15 1

It's hard to predict exactly what the Thunder will be looking to add going into next season considering their established core, but with roster spots open and plenty of cap space to use, the franchise is primed to add another star one way or another. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has cemented himself as a perennial MVP candidate, so Oklahoma City won't have to worry about topping what they already have. With the Thunder's youth and relative spryness, James would be able to take a backseat and let the young guys work while providing veteran leadership and clutch late-game heroics.

If James were to join the Thunder, it would be a completely new situation in his career. Outside of his start with the Los Angeles Lakers, James has mostly surrounded himself with veteran, established teammates who have experience in the league. However, what Oklahoma City lacks in experience, they make up for in on-court maturity, providing James a unique playing experience while still competing for a ring.

4 New York Knicks

King James joins Villanova's finest

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have put together an impressive postseason run so far despite being without one of their All-Stars in Julius Randle, who is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. In his absence, it has notably been the Knicks' trio of former Villanova Wildcats, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart, who have shouldered much of the offensive load amid the team's injury struggles.

While Brunson has showcased his ability to be a true lead guard during his short stint in New York, it is still hard to see the team winning a championship without another star by his side. As good as the Knicks' chemistry and defensive intensity have been throughout this season, the team has also experienced significant scoring droughts when Brunson isn't at his best.

The Knicks have a team full of above-average starters who are able to elevate their games even more under Tom Thibideau. There aren't a ton of obvious holes that James would fill for a very balanced New York squad, but his championship pedigree and the defensive attention he draws could take the Knicks from a solid playoff team to a bonafide contender.

Naturally, the face of the NBA playing his home games at a historic venue such as Madison Square Garden also makes sense. James has dominated frequently as an opponent at MSG throughout his career, so the idea of him donning the Knicks' orange and blue is certainly intriguing.

LeBron James Stats at Madison Square Garden Category LeBron vs. Knicks (Road) Games Played 30 PPG 28.0 RPG 6.9 APG 7.4

5 Cleveland Cavaliers

There's no place like home

The Cleveland Cavaliers scraped by the Orlando Magic for the franchise's first playoff win without James since 1993. In a tough seven-game series, it still became apparent that Cleveland's early regular season dominance was not how the postseason would transpire for them.

Cleveland Cavaliers Most Recent Playoff Series Win Without James Category 1992-93 2023-24 PG Mark Price Darius Garland SG Craig Ehlo Donovan Mitchell SF Gerald Wilkins Max Strus PF Larry Nance Evan Mobley/Isaac Okoro C Brad Daugherty Jarrett Allen/Mobley

The absence of rim-protecting center Jarrett Allen, a key cog in the Cavs' elite defense, was obvious during the second half of the series, as Orlando had an easier time getting timely baskets when needed. Despite this, the offense still proved to be the main problem for a Cleveland team constantly searching for any semblance of consistency outside of Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, who recorded every fourth-quarter point for the Cavs in their Game 6 defeat, has carried a similar load to James' early playoff runs with Cleveland.

Even if Mitchell, whose status with the team is very much in the air, remains in Cleveland, the franchise still has some obvious retooling to do as their currently constructed roster hasn't brought the success expected from it. The backcourt partnership of Darius Garland and Mitchell is questionable, maybe even more so than the Cavs' frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Allen - who often have a hard time staying out of each other's way on offense.

Regardless of what change is coming for Cleveland, likely, the team will still have a dire need at the small forward position, where James has slotted in for the majority of his career. The Cavaliers boast both established three-point shooters and elite lob threats, allowing James to flex his skills as a playmaker and three-level scorer in what could be a storybook ending to his career.