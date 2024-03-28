Highlights LeBron James led the Lakers to victory with a triple-double against the Grizzlies in an oldest vs. youngest matchup against rookie GG Jackson.

Jackson offered a perfect one-line response about defending James after the game, saying the Lakers star was "hitting fadeaway and f***ing" up the Grizzlies.

James praised Jackson's growth and offered a detailed breakdown of the rookie's career post-Peach Jam.

Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson got the full LeBron James experience on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers came to town.

While the young and injury-riddled Grizzlies held their own for much of the matchup, the Lakers ultimately pulled away for a 136-124 victory behind another stellar performance from James. The future Hall-of-Famer posted a triple-double with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 8-of-14 from the field.

Jackson, who saw plenty of action on the defensive end as the primary defender against James, created a unique in-game matchup. The Grizzlies forward facing the Lakers star was ultimately a matchup between the NBA's youngest (19 years old) and oldest (39) player.

Jackson's Hilarious Description of Interaction With LeBron

Grizzlies forward had a NSFW evaluation of how things played out against the Lakers star

After the game, Jackson was asked about whether he had any interactions with James during the game. The Grizzlies forward was about as blunt as possible, dropping an unforgettable one-liner that summed up how tough squaring off with James surely has to be, as Matt Infield of Action News 5 revealed.

"Other than [LeBron] hitting fadeaways and f***ing us up, not really." — GG Jackson

It's hard not to appreciate the honesty of the 19-year-old forward, who's made a strong impression during his first year in the league. Jackson finished the night with 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting with four rebounds in 29 minutes.

Jackson and the Grizzlies will get another shot against James and the Lakers in Los Angeles's second-to-last game of the regular season on Friday, April 12. That game will once again be played at FedExForum in Memphis.

James Offers Praise to Jackson After Lakers vs. Grizzlies Matchup

When asked about Jackson after the game, the Lakers star praised the young forward while also detailing how he's kept up with his career since seeing the now-Grizzlies rookie play at Peach Jam. James stated that Jackson has "gotten better and better" every time he's stepped on the court this season.

Seeing James offer such a detailed breakdown of Jackson's basketball career is impressive and is the ultimate compliment to the rookie.

Jackson has played 39 games for the Grizzlies this season, starting nine. He's averaged 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and shot 43.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three-point range. He was the No. 45 overall pick, coming off the board in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.