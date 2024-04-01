Highlights LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan in career 30-point games on Sunday with 672.

James displayed remarkable shooting efficiency in a dominant performance against the Brooklyn Nets to lead his team to a key victory.

The Lakers have won five of the last seven games led by LeBron James's excellent play down the stretch of the season.

No matter what he does, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to break records or create new NBA feats left and right, even at the age of 39.

Following Sunday's 116-104 victory against the Brooklyn Nets, he surpassed a certain NBA legend he is all too familiar with — Michael Jordan. And the accomplishment is one that'll be hard for any player to come close to surpassing, at least in the near future.

LeBron's Dominant Night Against Nets

Lakers star drops a 40-7-5 stat line on Brooklyn

Brooklyn simply had no answer for the Lakers superstar, witnessing him drop 40 points with seven rebounds and five assists on an excellent 13-of-17 shooting mark from the field in 37 minutes of action. He even nailed nine three-pointers, tying a career-high in that department.

Sunday marked the 672nd time James reached the 30-point mark, surpassing Michael Jordan as the all-time leader in 30-point games. Jordan had 671 while Wilt Chamberlain finished his career with 557, respectively.

James' shooting efficiency against Brooklyn was quite a marvel to experience. According to StatMuse, he had a true shooting percentage of 101.8 percent, indicating a new career high on a night where he rarely missed from the field.

Following the game, James is now shooting 41.6 percent from downtown this season, placing him in the top 20 of the entire NBA.

Los Angeles has won five of their last seven games, thanks to James turning up offensively and others stepping into bigger roles when he's been sidelined. During that stretch, James is averaging 27.1 points, 8.6 assists, and 8.4 rebounds on elite shooting splits of 58.8 percent from the field and 54.8 percent from deep.

The Nets were no match for the Lakers starters, who scored all but two of the team's 116 points. Los Angeles led for the entire game, with their biggest lead being 26 points early in the third quarter.

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura finished with a pair of 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles, D'Angelo Russell put up 18 points alongside six rebounds and six assists, and Austin Reaves had a balanced performance of 12 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists.

What's Left For Lakers, Nets

Lakers attempt to move up in West while Nets in danger of missing play-in

The Lakers improved to 42-33 on the season with seven games remaining. They remain in ninth while getting closer to the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, trailing them by one game and 1.5 games, respectively.

As for Brooklyn, they fell to 29-46 with seven games left to play, and are in danger of missing the play-in tournament. One or two more losses or a pair of Atlanta Hawks wins would seal their fate. They currently trail the Hawks by 5.5 games for the 10th spot in the East.

Los Angeles resumes their six-game road trip against Toronto on April 2, while Brooklyn goes on the road to play Indiana on April 1.