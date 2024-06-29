This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights LeBron James opts out of his $51.4 million player option for 2024-25 NBA season.

James is expected to re-sign with the Lakers after they drafted his son Bronny.

James could potentially sign a three-year, $162 million contract that will keep him in LA until the 2026-27 season.

As widely expected, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will opt out of his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported. This will officially make James an unrestricted free agent as free agency looms on June 30th.

Despite hitting the market, James is not expected to leave Tinseltown and should promptly sign a new deal with the Lakers, especially after they drafted his son, Bronny James, with the 55th overall pick during Thursday's NBA Draft.

The King could sign a three-year, $162 million contract, which will lock him up in Los Angeles until the 2026-27 season. James will enter his 22nd NBA season and potentially his seventh with the Purple and Gold franchise since joining them in the summer of 2018.

In 2023-24, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in 71 games.