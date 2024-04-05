Highlights LeBron James had high praise for Zach Edey amid his dominance in the NCAA tournament for Purdue.

James called Edey a "great player" who drives viewership in the tournament for his stellar play.

The Lakers star also offered immense praise to a few stars in women's college basketball, such as LSU's Angel Reese, USC's JuJu Watkins, Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers might be in the middle of their push for the playoffs, but that doesn't mean they're not paying attention to some of the other great basketball being played across the country.

After the Lakers 125–120 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, James took time to praise Purdue center Zach Edey, who has established himself as the best player in college basketball over the past two years and dominated for the Boilermakers through their run to the Final Four.

“You’re going to watch Purdue because of Zach Edey, because he’s a great player," James told reporters. "We watched that Purdue-Tennessee game because of Zach Edey and [Tennessee guard Dalton] Knecht. Players, depending on who they are, will drive the attention when it comes to viewership.”

The praise for Edey is warranted. Through four games of March Madness play, Edey has put up a stunning 30 points and 16.3 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers, and proved a monstrous defensive force underneath the basket.

In particular, Edey was a beast in the game James and company watched when Purdue took on Tennessee in the Elite Eight, going for 40 points and 16 rebounds in a 72–66 win.

Edey Wasn't the Only College Player to Earn Praise from James

The Lakers superstar also shouted out several players in the women's tournament that had grabbed his attention with their game.

In addition to his high praise for Edey, James also had a lot of good things to say about the star power that had taken over the women's tournament this year.

"They play the right way," James said on Wednesday night. "The men do too. I don’t think there’s much difference between the men’s and women’s game when it comes to college basketball. I think the popularity comes with the icons that they have in the women’s game. You look at Angel Reese, you look at JuJu [Watkins], you look at Caitlin Clark, you look at Paige [Bueckers]."

Indeed, the women's tournament has ridden a wave of stellar performances from its stars to a banner year, with last week's rematch of the 2023 national championship between Clark's Iowa and Reese's LSU setting new high marks for ratings. Clark finished that game with a jaw-dropping stat line of 41 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists, while Reese put up a similarly impressive 17 points, 20 rebounds, and three blocks.

James has enjoyed watching both tournaments this year, and there's a chance he'll still get to watch both sets of Final Four games this weekend despite the Lakers' busy schedule.

Los Angeles is off on Friday night, meaning that he'll be able to tune in as South Carolina faces off against North Carolina State and Iowa plays UConn in the women's Final Four. On Saturday, James and the Lakers face the Cleveland Cavaliers in an afternoon game, meaning it's possible he could make it home in time to check out Edey and Purdue as they face off against North Carolina State.

If not, there's always DVR.