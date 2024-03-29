Highlights Luka Dončić faces nearly 200 more blitzes than any other player in the NBA, as JJ Redick detailed.

Dončić will need to spread the wealth if he hopes to win a championship this season, but LeBron James praised how well he's handled the pressure.

Kyrie Irving shoots 43.6% on 3-pointers assisted by Dončić, showing how lethal the duo can be even in just the one specific category.

Winners of nine of their last 10 games, the Dallas Mavericks are surging at the right time, as they're currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a realistic shot of getting as high as fourth after being a play-in team for much of the season.

Despite facing almost 200 more blitzes than anyone in the league, Luka Dončić is putting up MVP-caliber numbers with averages of 33.9 points, 9.8 assists and 9.1 rebounds per game.

In a recent episode of Mind the Game, LeBron James and JJ Redick attempt to understand why teams throw blitzes at the Slovenian guard. Especially considering the numerous ways he's capable of beating opponents, as seen throughout his young NBA career.

"What's interesting about Luka, I think ... he's one of the handful of guys in this era that can make any pass against the double-team. James (Harden) is one of them, you are for sure. Luka is one of them. So why are you blitzing him?" — JJ Redick

"I don't understand it. Especially with the shooting they surround him with too. It doesn't make sense. ... Because he's gonna make every read, and when Tim Hardaway is hitting six or seven threes, you're done. Kyrie's gonna do what Kyrie (Irving) does. Luka's gonna do what he does. When you get Tim Hardaway hitting six or seven 3s, or in our game earlier this year, we blitzed Luka and Dante Exum hit five, six threes... yeah." — LeBron James

Redick points out that the Atlanta Hawks chose not to blitz Dončić in their most recent matchup against the Mavs, fearing the consequences of doing so. But consequently, this resulted in Dončić exploding for an incredible 73 points against them.

How Far Can the Mavericks Go in 2024 NBA Playoffs?

Duo of Dončić and Kyrie Irving are finding their niche at the right time.

Dončić is a deadly stepback three-point shooter and finisher at the rim, but blitzes help negate his effectiveness in both areas, especially during the playoffs.

This is why Dončić will need to spread the wealth to his bevy of 3-point specialists by his side if he hopes to win a championship this season.

Luka Dončić - 2023-24 Stats on Assists Leading to 3-Pointers Player 3PM 3PA Kyrie Irving 51 117 Tim Hardaway Jr. 36 120 Derrick Jones Jr. 34 98 Dante Exum 20 30 Josh Green 17 50 P.J. Washington 15 40 Maxi Kleber 13 31

With Kyrie Irving's specific ability to move without the ball in his hands, it'll be imperative for Dončić to feed him the ball as much as possible, especially when he has the hot hand. In turn, Irving could prove to be the most valuable and arguably right there with Dončić as one of the team's most important pieces this postseason.