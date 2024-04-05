Highlights Chet Holmgren's emergence has boosted the Thunder's playoff outlook and made them a team to watch as the 2024 NBA Playoffs get set to begin.

The potential playoff matchup between the Thunder and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers has created immense intrigue among fans.

Comparing rookie sensations Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama shows their strengths and impact and highlights how impressive each has been.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the dominant forces in the NBA this season. Transforming from a rebuilding squad to a team chock-full of young and elite talent, the Thunder has catapulted themselves to the top of the Western Conference, and have become a legitimate conference and even NBA Finals contender.

The key to Oklahoma City’s success has been not only their star talent, but their ability to build around said talent. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the arguable leader of the club, but he has been a legit star for the past few seasons.

It has been the rise of the talent around the MVP candidate that has enabled the team to step out of the shadow of their opposers and take it to the next level.

Chet Holmgren has emerged as one of those key pieces. He compliments Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the team perfectly, fitting right in with the dynamic they have attempted to create.

The rookie sensation is putting up fantastic numbers, averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season, while shooting 53 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from the three point range. Not bad numbers for his rookie season.

The emergence of Holmgren in recent months has piqued the interest of basketball legend LeBron James, who continues to grace the court as he approaches age 40. On a recent episode of he and J.J. Redick's “Mind The Game” podcast, James discussed Holmgren’s breakout season and the potential he gives the Thunder as they seek to make noise in the playoffs.

“No question about it. He changed the dynamic of everything. They have one set of free throws where they send two guys to the other end, both of them sit in the corner, and Chet takes the ball out, and now Shai has the ball in the right wing or left wing. Normally, the 5’s job is to stop Shai from driving the 45…OKC now, there’s a guard that’s flaring Chet to the opposite slot.” —LeBron James

The entire gameplan of the Oklahoma City Thunder has changed with the emergence of Holmgren. Previously, the team relied much more heavily on Gilgeous-Alexander to shoot the ball and create offensive plays.

But with the emergence of Holmgren, the Thunder have another dangerous shooter for Gilgeous-Alexander to share the court with and create offense to break opponents.

Potential Playoff Matchup Between Lakers and Thunder

LeBron and Holmgren could face each other in the playoffs

The emergence of Holmgren has catapulted the Thunder into playoff contention. They currently sit third in the Western Conference at 52-24, though they only sit one game back of first after holding that position for much of the second portion of the season.

Meanwhile, LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers sit ninth in the West, at 44-33. That would be good enough for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, and if the cards fall their way, it could set up a date between these two teams in the playoffs.

James has already prepared for this scenario, saying that he is aware of a defensive scheme that could stop Holmgren, but opted not to share it.

“There are ways to guard it, but I’m not gonna say it right now because we might see them, in the Playoffs. I’m not gonna give that coach time to prepare for it. But when you have a guy like Shai who’s gonna get to the line 8 to 12 times per game, or J-Dub who’s now turned into a star. I told him too, ‘Boy, you out here killing.’” —LeBron James on Chet Holmgren

These two teams would, indeed, match up well with each other. Despite the Lakers lower seed of ninth, they are still eleven games over .500 after a slow start to the year, but have finished fairly strong.

The record is not as much of an indication of their skill level as the Lakers still possess talent with the likes of James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves, which automatically makes them dangerous.

This does not mean that the Thunder are not better. The Thunder are a better and more skilled team, but they lack the championship and playoff pedigree that the Lakers possess.

James and Davis won the 2020 NBA title, and reached the Conference Finals last year – though they were swept by the Denver Nuggets.

The potential matchup between the Lakers and Thunder, therefore, becomes a more interesting tale. Oklahoma City would be favored, but anything can happen in a playoff series and both teams possess the weapons and skill necessary to make a deep playoff push.

Rookies on the Scene

Holmgren’s rookie season does not compare to Victor Wembanyama, despite being impressive

Holmgren is not the only rookie who's made an impression on the league this season. A man known as Victor Wembanyama has taken that realm by storm, becoming the rookie phenom the league has lacked for quite some time. But just because Holmgren’s stats fail to compare to Wembanyama’s does not mean Holmgren has not been impressive.

As mentioned, Holmgren is averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 76 games played this season. Wembanyama’s stats are slightly better, averaging 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season.

Holmgren has been more efficient as a scorer than Wembanyama this season, though, shooting 53 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from the three-point range. Meanwhile, Wembanyama is averaging 46.4 percent from the floor and only 31.9 percent from the three point range in 67 games played this season.

Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama – 2023-24 Stats Comparison Category Holmgren Wembanyama PPG 16.6 21.2 RPG 7.9 10.5 APG 2.5 3.7 FG% 53.0 46.4 3PT% 37.2 31.9

But the difference is in the defense. Wembanyama is averaging 3.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, while Holmgren is only averaging 2.3 blocks and less than a steal per game (0.6). Wembanyama’s defense has been so good, his name has been floated as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Circumstances must also be taken into account. While Wembanyama is having a fantastic rookie season, his San Antonio Spurs currently sit last in the Western Conference at 18-58, and are not making the playoffs. But Holmgren has helped the Thunder secure a playoff spot, and hopes the ceiling for both him and the team will only continue to rise.