Highlights LeBron James has the opportunity to set the NBA record for highest averages for points, rebounds and assists in a 39-year-old season, besting Michael Jordan.

James is set to break the record for the most NBA All-Star Game selections, making him the sole player with 20 appearances, a feat that will likely remain unchallenged for a while.

With his consistent play and longevity, James has the potential to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most field goal attempts and become the player with the most playoff two-point field goal attempts in NBA history.

Since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James has been demolishing teams while collecting various accolades over the years. Now in his 21st year in the league, the L.A. Lakers’ All-Star forward is on the cusp of breaking new ground during the 2023-24 season.

James is already the league’s all-time leading scorer, and while he definitely doesn’t have anything left to prove—with his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever step foot on the NBA hardwood all but cemented—there are still a few records that he can break that should only help his case in the GOAT debate.

5 Most points, rebounds, and assists by a 39-year-old player

Most NBA players opt to retire from the league or take a reduced role after passing the age of 35. James, a couple of months shy of his 39th birthday, it seems that he has no plans of slowing down as the Lakers’ starting small forward.

Just last season, the 20th of his career, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. In comparison, Michael Jordan notched 20 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while Karl Malone posted 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, both at 39 years of age.

NBA All-Time Leading Scorers Rank Player Points 1 LeBron James 38,652 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 3 Karl Malone 36,928 4 Kobe Bryant 33,643 5 Michael Jordan 32,292 6 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 7 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 8 Julius Erving 30,026 9 Moses Malone 29,580 10 Shaquille O'Neal 28,596

With how things are going in Los Angeles, it looks like James will get sufficient minutes to surpass Malone and Jordan’s productivity at the same age. If the 19-time All-Star finishes the regular season with more points, rebounds, and assists per game, the King will hold the record of being the only 39-year-old player to average that much in today’s NBA. And if he accomplishes that feat, there's a good chance he’ll be holding on to it for a long time.

4 Most All-Star Game selections

Since entering the league in 2003, James has been named to 19 NBA All-Star Games. The only exception in those 20 years was his rookie season, when he didn’t make the cut for the annual showcase.

Even with that tiny hiccup, James is tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only two players with 19 selections each, the most out of anyone in NBA history. The thing is, there’s every reason in the world to believe that the King is going be named as an All-Star for the 20th time early next year. When the votes come in, and it becomes official, James will be the lone record-holder of the player with the most All-Star Game appearances. And like the previous record, it’s going to take a while before someone takes that honor away from the Lakers’ star.

Aside from LeBron’s massive popularity, his consistent play at the highest level makes him a sure-fire All-Star starter. Don’t expect things to go any differently in 2023-24.

3 Player with the most field goal attempts

Last season, James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer when he bested Abdul-Jabbar for the record. At this point in time, the All-Star forward has already amassed 38,652 points, and it looks like he’s not going to stop anytime soon.

In the upcoming season, though, James can take another record away from the legendary Lakers center: the most field goal attempts in NBA history. Before the new regular season begins, Abdul-Jabbar has 28,307 under his belt, while James is in second place with 28,044.

The latter can technically take the said record, granted he won’t suffer any major injury that will sideline him for a long time. Nevertheless, this is one record avid basketball fans must keep an eye out for as the upcoming season progresses. After all, this record will only further highlight James’ insane longevity.

2 Most playoff two-point field goal attempts

James’ longevity, which is similar to Abdul-Jabbar’s time in the league, has afforded him with a lot of accolades and accomplishments. As such, he has appeared in 16 postseasons out of the 19 years he has played in the NBA. These appearances allowed James to attempt a lot of field goals throughout his career for the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat.

James’ total postseason field goal attempts inside the arc has amounted to 4,408, very close to Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 4,418. There’s a big chance the King will break this record in the event Los Angeles makes the playoffs this upcoming season.

Considering how much the Lakers have improved during the 2023 offseason, though, there’s every reason to believe that they will be able to make the playoffs once again.

LeBron James Career Stats Minutes Played 38.1 Points 27.2 Assists 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.8

1 Most combined regular season and playoff games

Much like the earlier entries, Abdul-Jabbar holds another record for James to break this season. In this case, though, it’s the combined total games played during the regular season and playoffs.

The legendary big man has played in a total of 1,797 games, including 1,560 regular season games and 237 playoff contests. Next to the Lakers legend is Robert Parish’s 1,795, which includes 1,611 regular season matches and 184 games during the postseason.

If James goes deep into the playoffs this year, he has a chance to surpass both Abdul-Jabbar and Parish. The King currently has 1,421 regular season games and 282 playoff matches for a total of 1,703. Barring any injury or emergencies, and if he makes it deep into the postseason, James can become the league’s all-time leader in most regular season and playoff games.

As James starts his 21st season in the league, there are certainly plenty of reasons to keep an eye on each and every game that he plays. After all, every night can be a historic one for him. If all things go according to plan, the King will get the chance to break all of these records sooner than later.