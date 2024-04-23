Highlights LeBron James fiercely criticized the officiating in the Lakers' Game 2 loss to the Nuggets.

Officials made a questionable call against the Lakers near the end of the third quarter, which James specifically highlighted.

The Lakers are now in a must-win situation in Game 3 after showing they can compete with Denver despite disappointing results in Games 1 and 2.

It's safe to say LeBron James was not a happy camper by the end of Monday night. Of course, he wasn't pleased to see his Los Angeles Lakers squander a 20-point lead, lose Game 2, and go down 2-0 in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

Especially with the night wrapping up with Jamal Murray making a disheartening buzzer-beating game-winner to give the defending champs the 101-99 win.

But it seems James was more disgusted with the officiating in Game 2. During his post-game press conference, LeBron went on an NSFW-filled rant about the questionable calls the referees made, particularly about a rather questionable decision to overturn and reward the Nuggets a successful challenge on a play where his teammate D'Angelo Russell was smacked in the face while driving to the basket.

"I don't understand what's going on in the replay center, to be honest... D-Lo clearly gets hit in the face on a drive. What the f--- do we have a replay center for if it's going to go... It doesn't make sense to me. It makes no sense to me. It bothers me... And then I just saw what happened with the Sixers-Knicks game too. What are we doing? ... It's f---ing stupid." - LeBron James

James didn't only single out the officiating in their game, but he also had problems with how the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game went down the stretch. Much like Game 2 of Lakers-Nuggets, Philadelphia and New York also put on a thriller in Game 2. However, some questionable calls near the end swung the favor towards the Knicks, who escaped with the win and the 2-0 series lead.

LeBron Upset Over Officiating

James pointed out questionable call overturned in Nuggets' favor

James likely doesn't care, nor will it leave a dent in his bank account. But it is probably safe to assume that the Lakers superstar will receive a fine from the league for his passionate rant against the officials.

For those wondering, here is the specific play LeBron was referring to.

What's the verdict? It was clear that Michael Porter Jr. hit D'Angelo Russell on that particular drive near the end of the third quarter. As James always says on his Mind The Game podcast with JJ Redick, every possession matters in the playoffs. Though this play came a complete period before all hell broke loose in Denver, capped off with Murray making the game-winner, this could have indirectly affected the game's outcome.

Had the referees deemed Denver's challenge unsuccessful, Russell, an 82.8 percent foul shooter, would have gone to the free-throw line to shoot two freebies and potentially give the Lakers a 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

There's no way of knowing how the rest of the game would have gone if that particular call stood. But assuming everything stayed the same, the Lakers hypothetically could have had the chance to compete in overtime.

Los Angeles Now Faces Must-Win Game 3

Lakers show they can compete with the defending champs

With the heartbreaking defeat, the Lakers are now returning home to Los Angeles in a must-win situation to save their season. The Lakers cannot afford to go down 3-0, or else their season is essentially over.

The frustration is certainly growing as, no matter what they do, the Lakers cannot seem to overcome the Nuggets, who now own a 10-game winning streak over the Purple and Gold.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and D'Angelo Russell had strong outings for the Lakers. Davis led the Lakers with 32 points and 11 rebounds. James had 26 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds, while Russell tallied 23 points and made seven three-pointers. But even their efforts couldn't result in a win over the Nuggets.

Nonetheless, Game 2 showed that the Lakers could hang with the reigning NBA champions. At the very least, they can use this game and the sting of this loss as a potential springboard with the series shifting to Los Angeles.