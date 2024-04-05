Highlights LeBron James admitted on his podcast that he watches his own highlights from time-to-time after JJ Redick got him to fess up to it.

James detailed how watching old highlights can also be a great way to get out of a slump, which Redick agreed with.

James and the Lakers are currently in the final push for playoff position, with L.A. attempting to move out of the play-in tournament, but have work left to do in order to get there.

LeBron James has provided basketball fans with plenty of highlights over his more than two decades as the most dominant player in the NBA.

From championship-winning blocks to astonishing buzzer beaters, James' highlight reel is second to none in the modern basketball landscape, and having played the majority of his career in the social media age, his best plays have gone viral time and time and time again.

James knows this, and speaking with JJ Redick on the duo's podcast "Mind the Game," he comically admitted that he sometimes indulges in watching some of his best plays from previous years.

At first, James was a bit sheepish about the practice, catching himself in the middle of the admission and attempting to cover his tracks.

"Sometimes there’s old clips of me that I watch, or come across my timeline on social," James said, trying to blame his highlight habit on the algorithms rather than his own search history.

Redick promptly called him out on it and encouraged James to fess up, which he eventually did.

"I see the clips sometimes. I don’t just go online and look up ‘LeBron James highlights!’" James protested, before finally relenting. "Yes, I have. Of course, I have. I said from time to time they come through."

The two stars justified their naval-gazing a bit, saying it wasn't just pride that drove them to enjoy their own highlights — in some cases, it was a necessity.

"The number one reason you do that is when you hit a little slump or whatever," James explained. "Where’s my game at? YouTube is the perfect place to find your game."

Redick agreed, and was able to recall a specific game he'd look back on if he was in a funk.

James Has Elevated His Play in Recent Weeks, Setting the Lakers Up for a Postseason Run

If Los Angeles can escape the play-in tournament, anything could happen.

While the Los Angeles Lakers have not been leaders in the Western Conference throughout the year, they appear to be peaking at the right time, having won eight of their past nine games. With a record of 44–33 with five games left to play, Los Angeles sits in ninth place in the West.

Their current position would leave the Lakers in the play-in tournament, but they are only 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns, who are in sixth place and currently clear of the play-in spots.

It's possible that if the Lakers are able to continue their streak of solid play, they could make a push to escape the play-in position. Even if they can't get all the way up to sixth, a move up to seventh or eighth in the West, spots currently held by the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings respectively, they would make their path out of the play-in tournament much easier.

If they can get to the postseason where every series comes down to seven games, it's tough to bet against James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers.

And if James should stumble at some point, he can always just pull up some of his highlights.