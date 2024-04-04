Highlights The Women's NCAA Tournament star power with deep rosters of influential players is driving sensational ratings.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James loves that programs can build a "real iconic legacy" in women's college basketball.

James specifically praised Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others as one of the reason fans tune in.

This year, during March Madness, the women's tournament has been the star of the show. While there's still been plenty to love about the men's side of the tournament — North Carolina State's Cinderella run to the Final Four is as good a story as one could hope for — the star power in the women's tournament has delivered again and again and again, and sensational ratings have followed.

Asked about what he sees in the women's college game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said that while it was great to see them lean on fundamentals, the thing that was elevating women's basketball at the moment was its deep roster of stars.

"They play the right way," James said after the Lakers' 125–120 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. "The men do too. I don’t think there’s much difference between the men’s and women’s game when it comes to college basketball. I think the popularity comes with the icons that they have in the women’s game. You look at Angel Reese, you look at JuJu [Watkins], you look at Caitlin Clark, you look at Paige [Bueckers]."

James Says Player Movement in Men's College Basketball Makes It Harder to Build a Legacy

The best players on the men's side can spend as little as a few months playing for a program.

James explained that because women must be 21 before they are eligible for the WNBA Draft, while stars on the men's side can make the leap to the NBA after just one year, the women's game has developed some serious star power in recent years.

"Because they are not allowed to go to the [WNBA] … you’re able to build a real iconic legacy at a program, and that’s what we all love about it," James said. "That’s what’s making the Elite Eight and the Final Four so great. Iowa was a great team, but Caitlin Clark is the reason we tune in. You’re gonna watch Purdue because of Zach Edey. ... Players, depending on who they are, will drive the attention when it comes to viewership."

James said the days of players like his new podcast co-host JJ Redick playing through his senior season at Duke are mostly over on the men's side.

"It’s hard to keep up with a lot of guys because of the transfer portal," James said. "It’s hard to keep up with a certain individual. It’s not the JJ Redicks, when he was there at Duke for four years. ... And the men can come out right after their freshman year. If I have a big-a-- season as a freshman in college basketball, I’m going to the league. If a girl has a great season — like JuJu — she can’t come out. If she could, you think she might, maybe. But that’s the difference."

For now, the star power of the women's game is coming to a huge finale this weekend, with Clark and Iowa taking on Bueckers and UConn in the Final Four, with a likely date with undefeated South Carolina in the championship on the line.