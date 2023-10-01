Highlights Gail Goodrich, with his contributions to the Lakers' historic 1971-72 championship season, deserves a statue outside Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James, despite his prime being with other teams, has achieved enough success with the Lakers to merit his own statue.

James Worthy and Elgin Baylor, along with their impressive careers and accomplishments with the Lakers, are also worthy of statues.

Like the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers boast many stars that have transcended the game over the years. Sure enough, these players have been remembered with statues of their own outside Crypto.com arena, formerly known as Staples Center.

Names such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal are just some of the few who have been given the statue treatment by the franchise. Nonetheless, considering its long and rich history, there are a few more who deserves to be given such honor.

With that said, we take a look below at several names that deserve a statue from the Purple and Gold.

5 Gail Goodrich

After spending the first four seasons of his career in Los Angeles, Gail Goodrich joined the Phoenix Suns and played two years for the team. After that period, the All-Star guard found his way back to the Lakers and immediately took his game to another level.

In the nine seasons he played as a Laker, Goodrich averaged 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He was also named as an All-Star for five seasons and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

But above all those accomplishments, winning the NBA championship during the 1971-72 season stands tall as Goodrich’s biggest. This ring was the first won in Los Angeles, making it a memorable one for the franchise. As such, his contribution during that historic campaign should merit a statue of his own from the Lakers.

Lakers Career Scoring Leaders Kobe Bryant 33,643 Jerry West 25,192 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 24,176 Elgin Baylor 23,149 Magic Johnson 17,707

4 LeBron James

It’s a given that LeBron James will have statues built for him by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat after he retires. But even though his prime was spent with those two teams, there’s enough reason for the Lakers to do the same for the King.

In the five seasons James has played for the Lakers, the King averaged 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.2 steals. And even approaching 39 years of age, James managed to deliver on his promise to bring a ring to Los Angeles, a feat he achieved during the 2019-20 season inside the Bubble in Orlando.

Along with five All-Star selections, the numbers James is producing at an age when most players are gone from the NBA is a feat worthy of recognition. The Lakers could do just that by rewarding the King with his own statue to go along with those that the Cavs and Heat can potentially build in the future.

It's also worth noting that LeBron broke the NBA scoring record while wearing Lakers colors. That alone makes his time in L.A. unforgettable.

3 James Worthy

Without a doubt, the stars who shone the brightest during the Lakers’ Showtime era were Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar. But apart from those two legendary players, James Worthy deserves to have a statue of his own from the franchise for helping Los Angeles during its most popular period.

Playing all 12 seasons of his NBA career for the Lakers, Worthy posted averages of 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Big Game James, the first pick of the 1982 NBA Draft, went on to be named as an All-Star for seven different seasons, all while obtaining two All-NBA team selections, winning three rings, and even earning a Finals MVP honor during the 1987-88 postseason.

Ultimately, Worthy would end his career by placing fourth in overall games played for the Lakers (926), sixth in points scored (16,320), and ninth in win shares (81.2). Taking all of these accomplishments into account and there’s enough reason for Worthy to be afforded with the honor of his own statue from the franchise.

2 Elgin Baylor

Before Johnson or Abdul-Jabbar catapulted the Lakers to new heights of popularity in the 1980s, Elgin Baylor was keeping the franchise relevant during his time playing for it. During his whole stint with the franchise, the 6-foot-5 forward averaged 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his 14 seasons in Los Angeles.

Along with those crazy numbers, Baylor was both the Rookie of the Year and All-Star Game MVP when he entered the league in 1958. He was also named to 11 All-Star Games and 10 All-NBA teams over the course of his career. And even though he never won a single ring at all, the dedication and exceptional performance Baylor gave as a Laker is worthy of a statue from the franchise.

1 Kobe Bryant

Perhaps the Laker star who most deserves a statue from the franchise is none other than the late, great Kobe Bryant. Drafted by the Charlotte Hornets during the 1996 Draft then traded to the Lakers on the same night, the 18-time All-Star guard would go on to have a legendary career wearing the Purple and Gold with averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

His intensity on the court and total commitment to the game led to Bryant winning five rings, two scoring titles, four All-Star Game MVPs, two Finals MVPs, a lone regular season MVP award, 12 All-Defensive Team selections, and 15 instances of being named to an All-NBA team.

NBA All-Time Scoring Leaders Rank Player Points 1 LeBron James 38,652 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 3 Karl Malone 36,928 4 Kobe Bryant 33,643 5 Michael Jordan 32,292 6 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 7 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 8 Shaquille O'Neal 28,596 9 Carmelo Anthony 28,289 10 Moses Malone 27,409

Above all of those accolades and awards is Bryant’s immense love of winning, which helped fans gravitate to him. His popularity as a winner, coupled with the nostalgia brought upon by his early demise, make Bryant a compelling figure to get his own statue from the Lakers.

For what it’s worth, it has been reported that the Lakers are already planning to erect a Kobe statue outside Crypto.com Arena. The said statue, per NBA.com, will be unveiled on February 8, 2024 before LeBron and co. take on the Denver Nuggets at home. It will surely be interesting to see how Bryant’s statue will look like, and whether or not his late daughter Gigi will be featured alongside him.

Aside from Bryant, it’s only a matter of time before the other legends on this list get their own statue in Los Angeles. If that happens, another star will join the likes of Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, and Johnson in the City of Angels.

