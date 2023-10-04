Highlights Lack of shooting: The Lakers need to improve their outside shooting to open up the floor for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Lack of veterans: The roster needs more veteran leadership outside of James and Davis to hold the young players accountable.

Minimal championship experience: Only three players have played in the NBA Finals, so the team needs other players to step up on the biggest stage.

After winning a championship in 2020, the L.A. Lakers have been on the hunt to win another one while LeBron James is still signed with the team. But even with a promising roster led by the King and Anthony Davis, there are some potential scenarios that can derail the franchise from winning its 18th ring this 2023-24 season.

With that said, we take a look at the major problems that can prevent the Lakers from winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season.

L.A. Lakers - Projected Depth Chart (2023-2024) Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura LeBron James Anthony Davis Gabe Vincent Max Christie Taurean Prince Jarred Vanderbilt Jaxson Hayes Jalen Hood-Schifino Cam Reddish Christian Wood Maxwell Lewis All information courtesy of Basketball Reference

5 Lack of shooting

The Lakers have one of the deepest teams in the league, thanks to the plethora of moves that Rob Pelinka made in the 2023 offseason. Despite addressing some key roster issues, however, there are still some areas that L.A. could have some problems.

One of those is long-range shooting. As it stands, Christian Wood and Taurean Prince have the best three-point shooting percentages on the team, with both forwards hitting 37% of their attempts from deep. After them, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves follow with 36% each.

While these guys can hit the long-range bomb from time to time, none of them can do so at a high volume with sufficient consistency and accuracy. This can become a problem if opposing squads figure out the Lakers’ offense and successfully contain them within the arc.

If this happens, Los Angeles will have to rely heavily on James and Davis to get the buckets for the team. That’s why someone on the squad has to improve their outside shooting to open up the floor for the two All-Stars to attack the basket more.

4 Lack of veterans

Along with the lack of dependable high-volume shooters, the Lakers roster is in need of veteran leadership outside of James and Davis. While guys like Russell, Wood, and Prince have played more than five years in the NBA, they really aren’t the locker room leaders L.A.’s young guys need.

Everyone else not mentioned above has only played five years or less in the league. This can cause some issues, especially when James or Davis are unavailable to play. If this happens, the Lakers need another leader who can step up and lead when needed. Otherwise, the young guys on the team won’t be held accountable for their mistakes, leading to a mediocre finish before the postseason.

This, of course, can place the Lakers back in the Play-In tournament. Doing so can make their potential championship run a lot longer and more taxing, especially for James and Davis. To prevent that scenario from happening, a lot of guys on the roster will have to learn how to take over and show maturity when it comes to handling their business on the court.

3 Minimal championship experience

Only three players from the Lakers’ 2023-24 roster have ever played in the NBA Finals. These are James, Davis and Gabe Vincent from the Miami Heat last season.

This lack of championship experience among the other guys in the lineup can be detrimental when the playoffs start. As mentioned by many, the level of competition during the postseason is way higher than the regular season. The Lakers need pieces around James and Davis with enough talent, heart, and presence of mind to do their jobs well on the biggest stage of them all.

That’s because after a grueling regular season campaign, the Lakers will have to fight tooth and nail just to reach the Finals. And in the event that they do, pieces not named James, Davis, and Vincent will have to figure out their roles right away or risk giving their opponents the advantage. Even the slightest mistake can give the series away, and the chance of winning an 18th ring will definitely evaporate.

Perhaps the fact that the Lakers made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals will help a bit in the development of Reaves, Hachimura, Russell and the other members of the squad. But until we see them perform at the highest level, the concerns will linger.

2 Injuries

When a key piece of a team’s rotation gets taken out for a significant period, expect that franchise to falter during the regular season. That has been the case for the Lakers in past seasons whenever Davis misses time due to an injury.

Ever since the Brow first suited up for the Lakers in 2019, the All-Star big man has consistently suffered injuries to his knees, feet, back, and Achilles, among others. James, for his part, has also missed time due to injured knees, feet, and groin.

And that’s just the Lakers' two most essential guys. If any of Reaves, Russell, Hachimura, or Wood goes down, the team will have a more arduous road ahead of them in the upcoming season. For this reason, the load on James and Davis must be lightened by other guys on the team during the regular season.

1 LeBron James’ age

Without a doubt, James is the heart and engine that keeps the Lakers’ championship hopes alive. Take him out and the Purple and Gold won’t stand a chance against the best teams in the league, such as a Phoenix Suns squad with Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker in it.

And while the King has been phenomenal at age 38, there’s no denying that time will eventually catch up with him. With each year that passes, the chances of him exiting his prime get bigger. If the upcoming 2023-24 season is the year that it’ll happen, the Lakers can kiss their championship hopes goodbye.

LeBron James Career Averages Minutes Played 38.1 Points 27.2 Assists 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.8

Whatever the challenge may be, it’s important to keep an eye out for the Lakers this season. With James attempting to break new records, as well as adding another ring to his collection, it’s a must to see this squad overcome all problems ahead of them in the coming months.

Read more: LeBron James: Ranking the King's 10 best teammates ever