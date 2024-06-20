Highlights Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led the Lakers to their first NBA Finals win over the Celtics in 1985.

Derek Fisher sunk one of the most memorable buzzer-beaters in history with 0.4 seconds left in the 2004 playoffs.

Robert Horry's buzzer-beater in the 2002 playoffs was key in shifting the momentum in favor of the Lakers during a postseason run.

The NBA is a league full of historic moments, and the majority of those moments stem from its historic franchises. There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are one of those historic franchises and have experienced plenty of championships and playoff success in their lifespan.

Originating in Minneapolis, the Lakers won five championships before relocating to Los Angeles for the 1960 season. Since then, the Lakers have racked up 17 titles, the second most in league history to only the Boston Celtics, who just won their 18th in 2024.

Naturally, the Lakers have been chock-full of superstar talent throughout their history, which has led them to numerous iconic playoff moments. Here are the five greatest of those moments in Los Angeles Lakers history.

5 Jabbar Beats Celtics For First Time

Lakers defeated the Celtics in the NBA Finals for the first time thanks to Kareem

In their early days, the Lakers had often squared up against the Celtics in the majority of their Finals appearances. Up until 1985, the two had faced each other in eight different NBA Finals, with the Celtics winning all eight. That changed in 1985, thanks to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The 1985 NBA Finals started off like the other Celtics-Lakers Finals, with Boston unleashing a 148-114 thrashing that became known as the “Memorial Day Massacre.” But Los Angeles would take the next few games to head back to Boston for Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead.

This had been familiar territory for them, as they had been up on the Celtics in the Finals before but were never able to finish them off. But at age 38, Abdul-Jabbar made history for the Lakers by putting up 29 points and seven rebounds.

Los Angeles defeated the Celtics on their home court to clinch their first NBA Finals victory against Boston. It would mark the first time in NBA history that a team beat Boston on their home court to clinch an NBA Finals, and the final time until the Golden State Warriors accomplished the feat in 2022.

4 Derek Fisher Wins it in 0.4 Seconds

Lakers took Game 5 of the 2004 Conference Semifinals thanks to Derek Fisher

The Lakers had proven their might in the early 2000s, notching three straight titles in that timeframe. By 2004, they were experienced as any team could be, and used that to pull off one of the most improbable wins in basketball history.

In the 2004 Western Conference Semifinals, the Lakers had the pleasure of taking on the San Antonio Spurs. Heading into Game 5, the series was tied at two games apiece, and it appeared that the Spurs would take a 3-2 lead as they led by one with 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

But in an improbable turn of events and a set of events which came to define the excellence of the Lakers in the early 2000s, Gary Payton in-bounded the ball to Derek Fisher.

With one fluid motion, Fisher turned and fired the ball, which went in just as the buzzer sounded, to give the Lakers the 74-73 win. That gave the Lakers a 3-2 series lead, and they would go on to beat the Spurs in six games.

3 Robert Horry Shifts the Momentum

Horry nailed a buzzer-beater in the 2002 Conference Finals to give L.A. momentum

Teams do not win three straight titles if they lack the proper talent and chemistry, and there is no doubt the Lakers possessed those traits. Their display of these traits came to a head in the 2002 Western Conference Finals when the Lakers found themselves taking on a cross-state rival in the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers found themselves down two games to one to the Kings, and it was about to become a 3-1 deficit. L.A. trailed the Kings by two points heading into the final few seconds of the game, particularly after Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal both missed shots.

But thanks to the versatility of the Lakers’ roster and lineup, it was not only those two who could score. With the seconds dwindling down, Robert Horry got possession of the ball and chucked it towards the basket for a three pointer.

It went in at the buzzer, securing the Lakers’ 100-99 victory and evening up the series. That gave the Lakers the momentum they needed as they would go on to defeat the Kings in seven, and then bash their way to their third straight championship.

2 Magic Ends It With a Sky Hook

Magic Johnson took a page out of Abdul-Jabbar’s playbook in the 1987 NBA Finals

The ‘Showtime’ Lakers of the 1980s were anchored by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his iconic skyhook shot, but the team was also featured a young Magic Johnson. In 1987, the Lakers found themselves squaring off against the Boston Celtics yet again, and having beat them in the 1985 NBA Finals, they knew it could be done again.

Once again, the Lakers found themselves down by two points heading into the final seconds of Game 4. Abdul-Jabbar was fouled, and he made the first free-throw but missed the second. Now down by one point, the ball was in-bounded to Magic Johnson, who considered taking a jump shot but opted not to.

Instead, he took a page out of Abdul-Jabbar’s playbook. Rather than going for the jump shot, Johnson saw a lane and drove to the basket, unleashing a beautiful skyhook reminiscent of Abdul-Jabbar.

That shot would end up being the game-winner, and Los Angeles would once again defeat the Celtics in that year’s iteration of the basketball classic.

1 Iconic Kobe-Shaq Alley-Oop

Bryant and O’Neal proved they were the real deal in the 2000 Conference Finals

The Lakers dynasty of the early 2000s almost did not occur, or would have played out dramatically differently, had it not been for the legendary Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal alley-oop.

In the 2000 Western Conference Finals, the Lakers nearly blew a 3-1 series lead when they dropped Games 5 and 6 to the Portland Trail Blazers, and they found themselves down by 16 points with ten minutes to go in Game 7.

That is when Kobe Bryant gained possession of the ball and lobbed it to Shaquille O’Neal, who dunked it in one of the greatest alley-oops the NBA has ever seen. That would be the spark the Lakers needed as they would embark on a 29-9 run to close out the game and would eventually go on to notch their first of three straight titles.