The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament kicks off with an intriguing Western Conference tilt between the seventh-seeded New Orleans Pelicans and eighth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. The winner will face the defending-champion Denver Nuggets in round one. From Denver's perspective, which team should they be "rooting" for as a potential opponent?

17-year NBA veteran, and current NBA analyst, Lou Williams prefers the Pelicans, citing that you should never want to face LeBron James, regardless of the stage of his career. However, Denver has absolutely dominated the Lakers over the past couple of seasons, including a four-game sweep in last year's Western Conference Finals. While the Pelicans are relatively new on the scene, their depth and star upside could make a series with Denver very interesting.

Pelicans Could Pose A Difficult First-Round Test

Nuggets Were 2-1 Against New Orleans in 2023-24

Heading into the 2024 Playoffs, New Orleans has the most mysterious outlook of any team out West. Led by three all-star caliber threats in Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, the Pelicans possess a level of explosive scoring potential and volatility, from a performance standpoint, that leads you to believe there is a lot of left to unlock.

Despite more injuries in 2023-24, the Pelicans managed to stay healthy enough to almost earn an outright playoff spot. In the final game of the regular season, Ingram returned from an injury but played limited minutes. At full strength, he's just the type of player who can pose a problem to Denver's defense.

In addition to Ingram, New Orleans's depth far exceeds Denver's. Beyond their starting five of Williamson, Ingram, McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans has capable contributors like Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, and Naji Marshall all ready to make an impact.

With interchangeable wings like Murphy III, Daniels, Marshall, and Jones, they have the personnel to play small and switch accordingly. Since the Nuggets only go 8-9 players deep during the postseason, there is a possibility of fatigue as the series rolls along.

New Orleans Pelicans Season Averages v. Denver Player Games Played PPG RPG APG Field Goal% Zion Williamson 3 25.3 6.7 6.7 .541 Brandon Ingram 3 17.3 3.0 6.3 .442 CJ McCollum 1 12.0 5.0 7.0 .400

Though Nikola Jokić is clearly better than any of New Orleans's bigs, there aren't too many other, clear positional advantages when analyzing each lineup head-to-head. As aforementioned, New Orleans's depth already gives them an edge when it comes to the second unit.

At point guard, McCollum can give Jamal Murray a run for his money on any given night. At shooting guard, Jones isn't quite as reliable a scorer as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but his size and elite defensive ability match up very well. At small forward, Ingram's all-around game gives him the nod over Michael Porter Jr.

And at power forward, Williamson easily ranks ahead of Gordon. Out of any lineup in the West, New Orleans is arguably the closest to Denver.

Case For the Lakers

Nuggets Have Won Seven Consecutive Games Against LA

It's no secret how dominant the Nuggets have been when facing the Lakers over the last couple of seasons. Each individual game has been pretty close, but the Nuggets seem to come away with a victory. LA's lack of success doesn't really stem from a lack of talent either - though Denver has the superior starting lineup from a talent perspective, LA is not necessarily lacking in that department.

To Williams's earlier point, no, you should not want to ever willingly face a team led by LeBron James in a winner-take-all format. However, Denver is in a unique spot to justify coveting a showdown with LA because of two key reasons: positional advantages and LA's lack of consistent, secondary support.

Nuggets v. Lakers Head-To-Head Matchups (2023-24) Game Margin Assists Field Goal% 3PM 10/24 Nuggets by 12 29 .527 14 2/8 Nuggets by 8 33 .485 14 3/2 Nuggets by 10 34 .587 11

Murray is an extremely tough cover for anyone in the league, but loves to take aim at D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves when playing opposite them. In last year's Conference Finals, he nearly outplayed the pair by himself - Coach Darvin Ham might be forced to go with another defender if they end up facing each other again.

Porter Jr., a 6'10, offensive-minded wing, is another matchup nightmare because of his size and shooting ability. LA does not have the luxury of hiding a smaller defender like Reaves or Russell anywhere in the lineup. It usually shows up the most when defending the three-point line and fighting for rebounds.

Lastly, maximum efforts from both James and Anthony are all for naught if the supporting cast fails to show up, which is sometimes the case when LA plays Denver. Their bench contribution over the last couple of months has been nearly nonexistent - even though Denver isn't as deep as last year, they can count on solid minutes from Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson. Size and depth could ultimately determine the outcome of a possible series.

Denver's road to another championship won't be easy, whether New Orleans or LA ends up as their Round 1 opponent. With an almost "psychological" advantage over the Lakers recently, it's a safer bet to deal with the familiarity of success against them rather than the unpredictable Pelicans.