The Los Angeles Lakers are ready to make their playoff push.

After a 124–108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, the Lakers moved into eighth place in the Western Conference, setting up a rematch against the Pelicans, who sit at seventh in the standings, to open the play-in tournament on Tuesday night.

The winner of that game will earn the seventh seed in the West heading into the playoff bracket, while the loser of that game will face a do-or-die game against the winner of Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings for the eighth and final seed.

The set up is beneficial for the Lakers and Pelicans, as both teams will have two shots at winning their way into the tournament field. But despite the advantage, ESPN commentator Mike Greenberg suggested on Monday that the Lakers should rest LeBron James in their opening game and lose to the Pelicans, instead putting all of their hopes in a single elimination game for the eighth seed.

His reason? To avoid the Denver Nuggets.

"Life is about assessing risk and reward. Is it worth that risk to avoid playing Denver in round one or two?" Greenberg asked his fellow "Get Up" panelists on Monday morning on ESPN. "The Nuggets are the one team the Lakers have no chance to beat. ... You know who knows that? LeBron James knows that. They got swept by the Nuggets last year, … they are hoping that someone else knocks off Denver along the way."

While Greenberg acknowledged it was a plan that could backfire spectacularly, he stood by the fact that he believed a loss to be in the Lakers' best interest.

"I understand the risk, and if you wind up losing at home on Friday night to Sacramento or Golden State, you wind up looking terrible, but I think it is a risk worth taking," Greenberg concluded.

Greenberg's Plan Might Sound Better on Paper Than in Reality

So crazy it just might work? Or just plain crazy?

Greenberg's logic is easy to follow. The Lakers were able to make a run from the play-in tournament last year all the way to the conference finals, where they got swept by the Nuggets. Los Angeles has proven they can contend with basically anyone in the West, aside from Denver, in a seven-game series.

If they lose the first play-in game but win the second, it would set up a first-round series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who while great, lack playoff experience and would be going up against one of the greatest postseason players in the history of sports.

But if you dig a little deeper, some clear flaws arise, none more so than the fact that the Lakers have not been great against the two teams they would have to face in a do-or-die game for the eighth seed.

The Warriors beat the Lakers in three of their four meetings this year, while the Kings swept all four games they played against Los Angeles. Those aren't exactly numbers that inspire an all-in bet.

Regardless, Greenberg's conjecture is little more than debate show fodder, as it's hard to imagine James and the Lakers willingly putting themselves in such a precarious position.

We'll know more come Tuesday night.