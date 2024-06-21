Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers officially hired former NBA player and media personality, JJ Redick, as their next head coach on Thursday afternoon.

This hire puts an end to Redick's dramatic search for a role as a team's lead strategist, as several franchises were reportedly interested in exploring a future with Redick.

Though he has no previous coaching experience at the NBA level, Lakers fans can be optimistic about Redick as a basketball mind, as several of his business ventures have given him a great reputation as a student of the game.

After much speculation and rumors, JJ Redick is officially an NBA head coach for one of the greatest franchises in the history of basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers. Both Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news of Redick's hire on Thursday afternoon, disclosing that Redick would ink a four-year contract with the storied franchise where he will earn somewhere 'in the neighborhood of $8 million per season,' according to the Athletic.

Redick is an NBA veteran who played 15 seasons in the league, with a reputation as one of the best three-point shooters to ever play the game. After retiring as a player in 2021, Redick decided to go about several different ventures as a media personality. He would soon create his first podcast, The Old Man and the Three with co-host Tommy Alter, then transition to appearing on ESPN's First Take as a respected analyst.

JJ Redick Career Stats - ORL, MIL, LAC, PHI, NOP, DAL Category Stat PTS 12.8 3PTM 1,950 3PT% 41.5% TS% 60.2%

After beginning yet another career in basketball as a broadcaster for NBA games on ESPN, Redick would create another podcast titled Mind the Game, with the NBA's all-time leading scorer and current Laker, LeBron James, as his co-host. On that show, Redick and James would talk X's and O's of NBA basketball. Now, Redick has a chance to coach James himself for a full 82-game season. With the combination of two great basketball minds in James and Redick, one could imagine that the Lakers would be able to scheme perfectly for each opponent on a nightly basis.

As the Lakers prepare for a new era with a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed young coach, the possibilities are endless for a team that is still trying to take advantage of their aging superstar's abilities. If anything, Los Angeles may be one of the more fun teams to watch in the league, mostly because the NBA world will quickly learn which kinds of basketball philosophies their new coach subscribes to. In 2024-25, the Los Angeles Lakers could benefit from their new coach in many ways. With a new mix of critical thinking, modern strategies and superstar players, the Lakers could very well have been put back onto a championship path with the hire of JJ Redick.

Experimentation and Modern Strategy

Redick's personal beliefs about basketball will shine through in his first head coaching stint

One thing that's become apparent in terms of Redick's views towards basketball. If he does not agree with a certain plan or strategy, he will let it be known. Thanks to his outspoken nature and his willingness to experiment with new ideas, Los Angeles will be a wildly entertaining team. An example of one of JJ Redick's main gripes with basketball is in late-game execution situations. Specifically, when a team is leading by three points and the other team has the ball, Redick is in favor of fouling the team in possession of the ball in order to deny them a chance to tie the game with a potential three-pointer.

It goes even further, as Redick has even called for teams to foul when leading by six points so that the other team could still be down by two possessions with two made free throws. Redick and James discussed this exact scenario in an episode of their Mind the Game Podcast, and James agreed wholeheartedly with Redick's thinking.

Watching it again with the knowledge that Redick and James will be working hand-in-hand to win a title, there may be many other philosophies that they agree on. To go along with James under Redick's coaching supervision, it's also interesting to think of the ways that the Lakers' all-time great forward will be used in certain lineups. It's well-documented that James is capable of playing all five positions on the basketball court, but seeing how Redick will implement James' all-around greatness in games will be interesting to see unfold.

LeBron James' 21st NBA Season - 2023-24 Regular Season Stats Category Stat PTS 25.7 AST 8.3 TS% 63.0% 3PT% 41.0% OFF RTG 120

An interesting factor in both the relationship between Redick and James and the ways in which Redick will coach the Lakers may come from his experience as a well-respected podcaster in the NBA space. The late-game fouling conversation was a part of one of the episodes of the pair's podcast, but that also opens the door for many other concepts that have previously been discussed between the two to appear in games this season.

One of these more modern schemes, the 'Gortat Screen,' affectionately named after NBA veteran center, Marcin Gortat, is a variation of the pick-and-roll. The ball-handler receives a screen from his center, allowing said ball-handler to put his main defensive assignment on his back. While that is happening, the center then runs further towards the basket to screen his own man, leading to a wide-open lay-up or dunk for the ball-handler.

James and Redick famously discussed this tactic in another episode of their joint podcast, remembering how former Washington Wizards' All-Star, John Wall, would torture opposing players with the creative screens he'd receive from Gortat when they played together. James and Redick shared a laugh over the concept at the time, but it may just make its way into the Lakers' playbook, along with plenty of other concepts discussed by the two. Thanks to the tandem's perceived reliance on more popular techniques and schemes, the Lakers may just outsmart everyone on their way back to a deep post-season run with James and a hopefully-healthy Anthony Davis.

Potential James-Davis Renaissance

After James' incredible season No. 21 and Davis' healthy campaign, the duo may compete for their second championship together

While James has continued to play consistent NBA basketball for over half of his life, nine-time All-Star and fellow NBA 75th Anniversary Team member, Anthony Davis, was able to return to form after a healthy 2023-24. Davis was magnificent in the regular season, scoring 24.7 points of his own to go along with 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. His great individual season even led to him attaining a higher Player Efficiency Rating (25.8) than his co-star in James (23.7).

The reason why this is so encouraging to see, especially at the same time as the hire of Redick, is that Davis had always been slated as the No. 1 option on the Lakers, ahead of James. After this season in which he appeared in a career-high 76 games and made the All-NBA Second Team and All-Defense First Team, it's now starting to look more like Davis' team than James'. Seeing that he only cares about winning at this stage in his career, this is exactly what LeBron James wants out of his superstar big man. Going into his 22nd season, James could try to take more of a backseat to Davis and reserve himself as a scorer until the moments when he must dominate the game in that department.

Anthony Davis Stats - 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stat PTS 24.7 REB 12.6 TS% 62.1% DEF RTG 109

Similar to James, Davis also presents plenty of flexibility with lineups and personnel. Davis' length, frame, and agility led to him beginning his career as a power forward for the New Orleans Pelicans, but since he came to Los Angeles, he has been able to put on enough weight and muscle to transition fairly easily to the center position.

As of now, his 6-foot-10, 253-pound frame has led to an NBA championship victory in 2020 with the Lakers. Now, Davis, James, and Redick are looking to bring the legendary franchise back to the promised land, while tying things back up with the 2024 NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, for the most titles in NBA history at 18 championship wins apiece.