The Los Angeles Lakers were headed towards an uneventful free agency. With little cap flexibility, there weren't any moves they could make aside from re-signing some of their own free agents. D'Angelo Russell, who had a player option, was also expected to be on his way out. But all of that changed in the last few days.

It all started with Russell opting in, citing new coach JJ Redick as his reason to stay. And then LeBron James declined his player option, with the intention to re-sign, but also announced through his agent, Rich Paul, that he was willing to take a pay cut if it helped to improve the roster.

It would have to be a sizable sacrifice if he wants the Lakers to have access to a full MLE, which is worth $12.9 million. He's done it before for the Miami Heat, and that got him two rings. Will he have similar luck this time?

If James, who is eligible for a three-year deal worth $162 million, is willing to take a pay cut of around $16 million to open up that MLE slot, the Lakers have to hit it out of the park with their target. These are five players that Rob Pelinka should be looking at who would make the Lakers a contender.

5 Tyus Jones - PG

Tyus Jones was one of the best backup point guards in the league during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies. When they traded him to the Washington Wizards, Jones finally became a starter and only got better, averaging career best numbers in points, rebounds, and assists per game, while improving his efficiency too.

After his two-year, $29 million deal expired this summer, Jones is going to be one of the most in-demand free agents this off-season. The 6-foot-1 guard is a great playmaker, and has a knack for making great decisions with the ball in his hands. Jones was always a good shooter, averaging 36.9 percent from three during his time in Memphis. But last year, he took it up a notch, and shot an incredible 41.4 percent from deep on 3.9 attempts per game.

Tyus Jones - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 9.6 RPG 4.4 APG 1.7 FG% 46.3% 3PT% 36.8%

Given that the Lakers are eager to trade Russell, Jones could be the perfect replacement for him. While there are similar concerns about a drop-off in playoff production for Jones as there were for Russell, the former Duke guard won't be asked to do as much for the Lakers.

While there is little doubt about the fit, the big question is whether the Lakers can afford him for just the full MLE. There will be other teams willing to pay more, but the opportunity to play for the Lakers has often swayed free agents over.

4 Gary Trent Jr. - SG

The staple 3-and-D wing that every contender needs.

Coming off a three-year, $51 million deal, Gary Trent Jr.'s run with the Toronto Raptors was unfortunately a downhill slope. After being much more than just a 3-and-D guy initially, by the end of the 2023-24 season, it was just his shooting that was keeping him in the rotation. So why would the Lakers want to sign him?

Trent Jr. shot 39.3 percent from three on 6.4 attempts per game last season. James and Russell were the only Lakers with better numbers, and one of them could be on his way out. They also ranked 28th in the league in three-point attempts. So the Lakers desperately need shooting at the moment.

Gary Trent Jr. - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 13.7 FG% 42.6% 3PT% 39.3%

What separates Trent Jr. from other candidates like Buddy Hield and Luke Kennard is that Trent Jr. can still be a plus on defense. It's the effort that has held him back from shining on this end lately, and he has proven that he can still lock up opposing star guards when he tries. That inconsistency might be a concern, but it could change when being asked to play for a contender like the Lakers.

Trent Jr. will undoubtedly receive more lucrative offers than what the Lakers can offer him. But since he is a Klutch sports client, the Lakers should have the edge in negotiations over any other suitors.

3 Derrick Jones Jr. - SF/PF

A versatile forward with two NBA Finals runs on his belt

Derrick Jones Jr. has played for five teams in eight years since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016. His first big break came with the Heat during the 2019-20 season, when they lost in the NBA Finals against the Lakers, although Jones Jr. ended up playing a total of just 10 minutes in the series.

He bounced around a couple of teams before making his way to the Dallas Mavericks last season, where he was a real contributor. He started each of the Mavs' 22 games in the playoffs, and was instrumental in their series wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Derrick Jones Jr. - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 8.6 RPG 3.3 SPG 0.7 BPG 0.7 FG% 48.3% 3PT% 34.3%

The 6-foot-7 forward who has a 7-foot wingspan is a great point of attack defender who could bolster any roster. He guarded one-through-four for the Mavs and was their first line of defense. He did that while being a reliable catch-and-shoot guy who could also catch defenses off-guard with his ability to finish lobs even in traffic. Jones Jr., who thrived alongside Luka Dončić, has the potential to have a similar impact playing with James and Anthony Davis.

However, the Lakers will have a tough time beating the Mavs to his signature. With strong interest from both sides for a return, Mavs GM Nico Harrison has also declared that Jones Jr. is "priority one -- 1A and 1B." But at the end of the day, he is a Klutch client, so it's impossible to rule the Lakers out of the sweepstakes.

2 Klay Thompson - SG/SF

A potential homecoming for the four-time NBA champion.

Klay Thompson is one of the greatest 3-and-D players of all time. With four championships and five All-Star appearances on the Golden State Warriors, Thompson has already secured his Hall of Fame spot. But at the moment, he is far from his best.

The 34-year-old hasn't been as effective since his injuries, which is why the Warriors wouldn't be too upset about his impending departure. In what was likely his last game in a Warriors jersey, he went 0-of-10 against the Sacramento Kings in an elimination play-in game, which was one of the many reminders that a change of scenario was the best for both parties.

Klay Thompson - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 17.9 RPG 3.3 APG 2.3 FG% 43.2% 3PT% 38.7%

What changes if he potentially lands in LA, is the pressure. For the Warriors, Thompson felt the pressure of stepping up as their second-best player and took on unnecessarily tough shots and dribbled out the clock. That could be less of a problem in LA, especially if he goes from being a max contract player to an MLE. The Lakers have enough players who can compliment his ability and let him just do what he does best: shoot.

Thompson, who is originally from LA, grew up watching his father, Mychal Thompson, win two rings with the Lakers. The 69-year-old is also the radio announcer for the Lakers currently. With father-son relationships being a theme for the Lakers this summer, Thompson joining the Purple and Gold would be poetic. With reports about there being mutual interest already, this could be one of the biggest talking points of the off-season.

1 Jonas Valančiūnas - C

The Lakers need a big bruising center alongside Anthony Davis.

Centers formerly employed by the New Orleans Pelicans seem to always be welcome in LA. After signing Davis, Christian Wood, and Jaxson Hayes in recent seasons, Jonas Valančiūnas is the latest one on their radar. And for good reason.

Employing capable big men who could hold their own alongside Davis was a huge part of the Lakers title run in 2020. However, they abruptly abandoned that winning formula and have struggled since then, especially in the playoffs. Valančiūnas may have lost a step defensively, but he provides the physicality needed while being a solid rebounder. Davis is an elite rim protector, but Valančiūnas allows him to be a free-roaming help defender, which is where he can do more damage.

Jonas Valančiūnas - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 12.2 RPG 8.8 APG 2.1 BPG 0.8 FG% 55.9% 3PT% 30.8%

Even if the Lithuanian may not be able to stretch the floor like he used to before, his rock solid screens would be a key part of their offense. Finally, the Lakers are a team that has struggled with injury issues repeatedly. Therefore, signing a player who started all 82 games last season would be a blessing.

After Isaiah Hartenstein, Valančiūnas is the next best center available in what is a super limited market. As a result, the Lakers could have a long list of suitors to deal with, but Hollywood certainly has its own charm.