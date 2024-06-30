Highlights D'Angelo Russell exercised his $18.7M player option, but the Lakers are still looking to trade him.

The Lakers seek to improve their backcourt and are targeting Russell-centric trades.

LeBron James may take a pay cut to sign another star; Russell's expiring contract will be valuable for roster improvements.

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell picked up his $18.7 million player option for the upcoming NBA season, but it doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be sticking around in L.A.

According to Jovan Buha at The Athletic, the Lakers are "expected to be aggressive in pursuing Russell-centric trades" moving forward.

A move centered around Russell would make sense for a Lakers team that is looking to add another star, especially after the Lakers tried and failed to move him at the trade deadline last season. After his opt-in, Russell is now an expiring contract on the books for Los Angeles, making him a valuable asset in any trade that would need some salary cap shenanigans to make the numbers work.

Additionally, the Lakers reportedly believe they have seen the peak of what their backcourt can do as currently constructed, and are hoping to improve it.

Per Buha:

"There is a clear ceiling to an Austin Reaves-D’Angelo Russell backcourt pairing. Reaves is younger, better defensively, a superior playoff performer and is on a team-friendly multi-year contract."

Russell was a solid role player for the Lakers through the 2023-24 season, averaging 18.0 points per game, 6.3 assists per game, and 3.1 rebounds per game. He also shot 41.5 percent from three, putting him in the top 20 long-range shooters in the NBA on the season.

D'Angelo Russell Stats - 2023-24 Season Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 18.0 14.2 APG 6.3 4.2 FG% 45.6% 38.4% 3P% 41.5% 31.8%

While Russell's play on the court was good enough, it now looks as though he might be more valuable to the Lakers for what he, and his expiring contract, could get in return.

The Lakers Are Looking Everywhere and Anywhere to Reload

The Western Conference is a gauntlet, and the Lakers are in need of more talent.

Anyone who followed the Lakers through their 2023-24 campaign knows how bumpy the year was for Los Angeles. Despite finishing the regular season a solid 47–35, their record was only good enough for seventh in the Western Conference, meaning the Lakers had to play their way into the postseason via the play-in tournament.

While they were able to get out of the play-in, Los Angeles was then quickly knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the defending champion Denver Nuggets in five games.

There is, without question, a ton of talent in the West. The Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves both could have taken the spot in the NBA Finals that eventually went to the Dallas Mavericks, and all three teams could return better next year. Further, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who sport one of the youngest rosters in the league, already topped the Western Conference standings in the regular season, and look likely to add a veteran in the offseason.

Even the teams that were bad in the West could be dangerous next year. The San Antonio Spurs are only going to get better with Victor Wembanyama, and the Memphis Grizzlies will be charged by a returning Ja Morant.

The Lakers, and LeBron James, clearly know a reload is necessary. After James opted out of the final year of his current deal, it was reported that he would be willing to take less than the max if it gave Los Angeles the chance to land another star player.

Like the extra cash James taking a pay cut could provide, Russell's expiring contract could be one of the best tools available to the Lakers as they try to bolster their roster heading into the 2024-25 season.