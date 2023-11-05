Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers have experienced both highs and lows throughout their history, with periods of mediocrity and rebuilding.

The 2004-05 season was a low point for the Lakers, with a lack of talent and coaching changes leading to a 34-48 record and missing the playoffs.

The 2015-16 season was the worst campaign in Lakers history, with an aging Kobe Bryant and a roster that couldn't compete, resulting in a dismal 17-65 record.

No teams in the NBA boast a history of winning and excellence like the Los Angeles Lakers do. Throughout the decades, various iterations of the team have lifted the Purple and Gold up above every other franchise. Nonetheless, it hasn’t always been smooth-sailing for the team throughout its long history.

Like any other ball club, though, for the Lakers to reach the highest of highs, they also had to experience the lowest of lows. There were plenty of times that L.A. just couldn’t rebuild properly, and they had to experience years of mediocrity while hoping that the following year would be better.

It really wasn’t an easy journey for the Lakers before they were able to put up 17 banners in their arena. Having said that, GIVEMESPORT went down memory lane and took a look at the worst campaigns the Lakeshow has ever experienced.

5 2004-05 season – 34-48 record

Although the 2003-04 Lakers boasted a lineup of Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Gary Payton, the team would crash against the Detroit Pistons and in the 2004 NBA Finals. This pushed the front office to fire Phil Jackson and get Rudy Tomjanovich to coach the team the following campaign.

Subsequently, O’Neal was traded to the Miami Heat, while Payton and Malone retired during the offseason. This resulted in a Lakers team devoid with talent, with the only star being Bryant and an uncertain future ahead of them.

Although this version of the Lakers finished seventh in the league with a 108.1 offensive rating, they finished dead last among 30 teams when it came to defense. Plus, Tomjanovich was replaced by Frank Hamblen after only 43 games, adding to the chaos of it all. In the end, Los Angeles finished with a 34-48 record and missed the playoffs.

4 1974-75 season – 30-52 record

Three years after the Lakers won their first ring in Los Angeles in 1972, the team was stuck in mediocrity during the 1974-75 season. With Jerry West retiring during the prior offseason, and Wilt Chamberlain the one before that, it was up to a roster led by Gail Goodrich to lead the franchise back to the promised land.

Unfortunately, the Lakers were last in defense and 16th out of 18 teams when it came to offense during that regular season. Devoid of West and Chamberlain’s talent, the team faltered and lost all the momentum it built up during their championship run in 1972.

Fortunately, the arrival of Magic Johnson in 1979 catapulted the Lakers to a new level of success, as the legendary point guard eventually teamed up with the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to win multiple championships in the 1980s.

But before that happened, the 1974-75 Lakers, coached by Bill Sharman, certainly didn’t live up to the standards set by the previous iteration of the team.

3 2014-15 Season – 21-61 record

Given his illustrious career in the NBA, it’s such a shame Kobe Bryant played for a horrendous Lakers that only managed to win 21 games back in the 2014-15 season. And unlike in the previous iterations of the team he played for, the Black Mamba had no solid help backing him up during this particular season.

Coached by Byron Scott, the 2014-15 Lakers fielded a roster led by an aging Bryant. It had a young Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle in their first year in the NBA, a version of Carlos Boozer with 12 years of experience to his name, Jeremy Lin, Nick Young, and Jordan Hill, among others.

Jordan Clarkson Career Averages (2014-2023) Points 15.9 Rebounds 3.4 Assists 2.7 FG% 44.0% 3PT FG% 33.8%

With this mishmash of unproven talent and inexperienced players, there was really nowhere to go but down for these Lakers, especially with Bryant suffering a season-ending injury in January 2015. And with a 29th place-defense, it only makes sense for this team to end up with a 21-61 record when that particular regular season concluded.

It was just a forgettable time for every Lakers fan.

2 1957-58 season – 19-53 record

Back when the Lakers were still based in Minneapolis, the main man of the team was undoubtedly George Mikan. Widely considered as the sport’s first true superstar, the 6-foot-10 big man from Illinois spent all seven seasons of active career playing for the franchise. Along the way, Mikan averaged 23.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

After the Lakers won five championships and made the playoffs during the first nine years of the franchise’s existence, their fortunes changed during the 1957-58 season. With Mikan coaching instead of playing, the team limped into the season with a 9-30 record.

Even though John Kundla replaced the legendary big man as the head coach, the Lakers still struggled. In the end, the Minneapolis Lakers ended their 1957-58 campaign with a 19-53 record, making it one of the worst seasons for the franchise.

1 2015-16 season – 17-65

Taking the crown as the Lakers’ worst campaign ever is the 2015-16 season. Still coached by Byron Scott and headlined by a 37-year-old Bryant, the Purple and Gold at that time was nowhere near the peak of their excellence and performance.

Like the previous season, the roster surrounding Bryant didn’t really allow the team to overcome the major powerhouses at that time, like the L.A. Clippers, Houston Rockets, and Golden State Warriors. It didn’t help that the young talent proved to be more of a distraction than part of the solution, especially when Nick Young’s issues with D’Angelo Russell almost destroyed the team’s chemistry.

Even with Bryant’s last season as a Laker helped maintain the franchise’s popularity, there was no hiding how horrible the team was. As evidenced by the 17-65 regular season record, this iteration of Los Angeles stands as the worst season ever in franchise history.

Read more: 5 greatest L.A. Lakers players to never win a championship