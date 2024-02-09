Highlights Spencer Dinwiddie is drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, in the buyout market after being bought out by the Toronto Raptors.

The Lakers had previously shown interest in Dinwiddie before the trade deadline, along with Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Dinwiddie's shooting will need improvement to truly help the Lakers on offense, as they are already strong in points in the paint but average in three-point shooting.

The NBA Trade Deadline is officially behind us and with that comes the buyout market. Several players, like Joe Harris and Victor Oladipo, have already been bought out, and while both could sign deals ahead of the March 1 deadline to join a team's playoff roster, the most interesting name out right now is Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie was dealt to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schröder and Thaddeus Young, the latter of whom was also bought out. The Raptors had no immediate interest in keeping Dinwiddie on the team and subsequently bought him out too.

The 30-year-old guard is experiencing somewhat of a down year, posting 12.6 points on 39.1 percent shooting from the field and 32.0 percent from three, but is still drawing interest from multiple teams.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin took to social media to say that the Los Angeles Lakers were "among the front runners to sign guard Spencer Dinwiddie when he clears waivers."

On paper, it makes sense that the Lakers are going after the guard. With Gabe Vincent injured and D'Angelo Russell being the only "true" point guard they have, adding Dinwiddie could give him some breathing room during long stretches of games.

According to RealGM, other interested teams include the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Lakers had been interested in Dinwiddie ahead of the trade deadline

They had also monitored Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale

It should come as no surprise that the Lakers want Dinwiddie to join them. A week before the trade deadline, news surfaced that Los Angeles had shown interest in trading for Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith. While O'Neale was eventually dealt to the Phoenix Suns and Finney-Smith was not a part of any deal, the Lakers could get Dinwiddie without having to give up anything.

Given he won't be tasked with leading the offensive charge every night, his production should become more efficient as he plays behind notable scorers like Russell, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. Even if he's not scoring, he can still dish out great passes nightly, as evidenced by 6.0 assists per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie – 2023-24 Scoring Distribution Shot Distance FGA FG% Less Than 5 Feet 126 55.6 5–9 Feet 55 43.6 10–14 Feet 28 32.1 15–19 Feet 8 12.5 20–24 Feet 101 40.6 25–29 Feet 173 27.9 30–34 Feet 4 25.0

To truly help the Lakers on offense, Dinwiddie will need to improve his shooting. The Lakers are third in the league in points in the paint (54.9) but 15th in three-point shooting (36.6), so adding a career 33.1 percent shooter from deep won't exactly help them. That isn't to say he won't improve on the Lakers, but his addition isn't the massive piece they needed to get over the hump.