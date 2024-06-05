Highlights JJ Redick is reportedly set to become the Lakers 29th head coach pending NBA Finals commitments.

The Lakers prioritized Redick in their coaching search, influenced by Coach K's counsel.

Despite a lack of coaching experience, Redick's competitiveness and connection with players impress Lakers ownership.

What has appeared inevitable in recent weeks will soon become official: the Los Angeles Lakers have all but decided to hire JJ Redick as the franchise’s 29th head coach, according to reports from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Lakers’ delay in formally hiring Redick at this point most likely stems from Redick’s current engagement. Redick will be commentating NBA Finals games for ESPN/ABC over the next couple of weeks.

It is widely presumed that the Lakers will move to announce their hiring of Redick shortly after the Finals end.

Until then, Redick is keeping his lips sealed.

In an interview this week with Mike Golic, Redick refrained from commenting directly on Charania’s report, citing his professional commitment at present to covering the Finals.

"My focus is on the NBA Finals. In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. I'll just say that."

JJ Redick: L.A.’s Top Target

Redick to the Lakers has been a work in progress over the past few weeks

Since firing Darvin Ham, the Lakers have conducted their search for a head coach in a way that reflects Redick being one of Los Angeles’ top choices, if not its primary target.

Three weeks ago, the Lakers selected Redick as the first candidate to be invited for an in-person meeting with ownership.

Recent reports indicated that only New Orleans Pelicans lead assistant James Borrego, who has also met face-to-face with the Lakers’ brass, remains in contention for the position alongside Redick.

Charania’s most recent report, however, suggests that even Borrego is no longer in the running, as the Lakers are focused solely on Redick.

Counsel from Coach K

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has influenced Lakers ownership in its coaching search

One of the most interesting revelations from The Athletic regarding the Lakers’ search is that Los Angeles has reportedly sought the advice of former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in formulating its decision.

Krzyzewski has a history with both JJ Redick and the Lakers; he coached Redick at Duke from 2002 to 2006 and in 2004 received an offer from the Lakers to be their head coach.

With Redick now on the verge of becoming Los Angeles’ next head coach 20 years after Krzyzewski received an offer (while coaching Redick), one would assume that the recent weeks’ events for Coach K have been experienced as somewhat of a full circle moment.

Lakers Not Dismayed By Redick’s Lack of Experience

Redick has never held a head coaching job at a level higher than youth basketball

With the news of Redick’s seemingly inevitable appointment as Lakers coach, critics of the pending decision have pointed out Redick’s complete lack of professional coaching experience.

In truth, Redick has never held a head coaching position outside of youth basketball.

Nonetheless, the Lakers’ ownership is reportedly “infatuated” with the idea of Redick as Los Angeles’ next head coach, mainly due to Redick’s maniacal competitive drive, ability to connect with players, passion for preparation and precise attention to detail, the latter two qualities being found lacking by ownership in the recently fired Darvin Ham.

Redick, who is set to turn 40 this June, represents for the Lakers a potential long-term solution at head coach, something Los Angeles has been unable to secure since the departure of Phil Jackson.

Once Redick is presumably hired, he will become the seventh Lakers coach in the last 13 years.

The major decision-makers for the Lakers franchise, Jeannie Buss and Rob Pelinka, are apparently convinced that Redick offers just the type of star power described, with reports surfacing in recent weeks that Los Angeles ownership has drawn comparisons between Redick and a young Pat Riley, who led the Lakers to four NBA banners.

Assuredly, Buss and Pelinka are also keenly aware of the implications that hiring Redick would have for LeBron James, whom Buss and Pelinka hope to retain in free agency. Redick has a widely documented close friendship with James, a relationship which has most recently been on viral display during Redick’s and James’ popular podcast, "Mind the Game".

Through this podcast, as well as through Redick’s longer tenured “Old Man and the Three” pod, basketball fans across the world have been able to glimpse into Redick’s basketball mind, which has clearly accrued a remarkable degree of basketball knowledge over the years.

Redick enjoyed a 15-year NBA playing career, during which he suited up for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. Deservedly known as a sharpshooter throughout his career, Redick shot 41.5 percent from three and 89.2 percent from the line in 940 games.

Beyond Redick and Borrego, the Lakers have also reportedly interviewed the following candidates over the past few weeks for their head coaching vacancy: Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman, Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell, Minnestoa Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori and Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn.

If reports from Charania are accurate, the Los Angeles Lakers will unveil Redick as their next head coach within a few weeks.