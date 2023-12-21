Highlights Reports indicate that the Lakers would prefer DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso over Zach LaVine in a potential trade with the Bulls.

LaVine's contract would hinder the Lakers' future rebuilding efforts and his scoring output hasn't translated to consistent winning.

DeRozan and Caruso are better suited to aid the Lakers in their championship window, with DeRozan's contract ending soon and Caruso's defensive skills and team-friendly contract.

If three things are absolute certainties in the life of NBA fans, they're death, taxes, and the Los Angeles Lakers being linked to multi-time All-Stars on a seemingly recurring basis.

The latest big name to come up in connection with Hollywood's A-team is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, whose elite-level scoring chops have yet to help that franchise achieve a level of sustained success.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, however, the Lakers may be more inclined to target one or two other Bulls players instead of making the big LaVine play. Namely, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso:

"My understanding is that the Lakers continue to prefer DeRozan and/or Caruso given their contracts, as previously reported. The Lakers have preferred year-to-year flexibility over long-term salaries since their championship run in 2020, especially after the catastrophic Russell Westbrook trade."

While the Bulls have prioritized finding a new home for LaVine ahead of the Association's February 8 trade deadline, Los Angeles maintaining a preference for the UCLA product's co-stars makes a lot of sense for last year's Western Conference runner-up, both financially and on the court itself.

LaVine's contract could hurt Lakers long-term plans

The two-time All-Star's deal is one of the most burdensome in the league

Make no mistake, LaVine has been one of the most productive offensive players in the Association over the course of his six-plus-year run in the Windy City. The 28-year-old has averaged 24.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as a Bull, connecting on 38.3 percent of his attempts from three-point range along the way.

Only five players league-wide have logged a 24-4-4 line or better while sinking 38-plus percent of their triples over that span — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Lavine.

Chicago Bulls - 2023-24 player statistics Players Points Rebounds Assists Field goal % Three-point field goal % Alex Caruso 9.6 3.4 2.3 54.9 46.8 DeMar DeRozan 22.4 3.7 5.4 45.1 35.7 Zach LaVine 21.0 4.9 3.4 44.3 33.6

However, his 2023-24 salary of just over $40 million is onerous for the Lakers in terms of matching money for a trade. And the $46 million annual average he'll pull down from next season through his player option year in 2026-27 would be an incredible cap hit, especially when one considers that the Lakers will be attempting to rebuild their team in a post-LeBron James league.

Taking on that kind of salary commitment for an aging backcourt player with a history of knee problems would be counterintuitive to sound roster-building and cap-management concepts.

More immediately, though, DeRozan and Caruso might make more sense where competing for a title this season is concerned.

Money isn't the Lakers' only issue

DeRozan and Caruso are arguably better equipped to aid L.A. during its current championship window

It's an oft-repeated factoid on the NBA blogosphere, but that doesn't make it any less valid — LaVine's scoring output has yet to translate to winning consistently for the Bulls — or even the Minnesota Timberwolves before them. Save for last season, when he posted a net rating of 0.3, LaVine has been a negative-impact player in every year of his career.

He has been particularly non-effectual on the defensive end; LaVine's defensive rating of 115.7 currently ranks 338th league-wide.

Chicago Bulls Salary Comparisons Years DeMar DeRozan Alex Caruso 2023-24 $28.6 million $9.5 million 2024-25 Free Agent $9.9 million 2025-26 NA Free Agent

Although DeRozan, who expressed his desire to stay in Chicago recently, has similar defensive issues, his contract is up at the end of the year, so there's no long-term pain to be had in acquiring him. He's not the floor-spacer LaVine is, but his traditionally strong mid-range game could come back with a vengeance with LeBron's gravity there to divert attention.

Also, DeRozan is probably better suited to step into a complementary role than LaVine at this advanced stage of his career.

Caruso may be the real prize for the Lakers in a potential Bulls deal. The 2023 All-Defensive Team pick has developed into a lockdown specialist over the years; this season, the veteran guard has been holding opponents to 3.2 percent below their shooting norms, and his 4.6 deflections per 36 minutes represent the third-best number in the Association.

Couple those skills with a 45.3 percent conversion rate from deep and one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league, and you've got a no-brainer acquisition for just about any contending team out there.