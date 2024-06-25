Highlights JJ Redick is the Los Angeles Lakers' new head coach after the Dan Hurley speculation.

The Los Angeles Lakers have found their new head coach.

After a few weeks up in the air, and a short stretch where it felt like UConn head coach Dan Hurley was destined for the job, the Lakers' settled on former NBA sharp-shooter JJ Redick to take over the top job in Los Angeles.

Redick's link to the job came before any official interviews took place, as he spent much of the year as a podcast host alongside superstar LeBron James.

But at Redick's introductory press conference on Monday, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka insisted that James' relationship with Redick was not the spark that led to his eventual hiring.

"[LeBron] was very supportive of our organization in this process, and that’s a different word, and I want to be mindful of the word, than involved. So I want to say again, LeBron was very supportive of us in our process, but chose not to be heavily involved, and we respected that."

In fact, according to Pelinka, it was Anthony Davis, the Lakers' other captain, who "chose to be very involved and was very involved" in the team's coaching search, and was very pleased when Redick was ultimately selected for the job.

Despite Pelinka's insistence, few on social media actually believed that James was removed from the decision to hire his podcast co-host.

Redick Now Needs to Prove Himself Ready for the Role

Redick is going to have to adjust to the new gig quickly.

Whether Redick got the Lakers' job after a thorough search of all available options, or just being seated next to LeBron James for a large portion of 2024 or some combination of the two, the job is now his, and he'll have his work cut out for him.

The Lakers reached the 2024 postseason via the Play-In Tournament and were then ousted in the first round in five games by the Denver Nuggets.

The Western Conference is still stacked with talent, including a young Oklahoma City Thunder team that is only primed to get better, and a Dallas Mavericks team coming off of a run to the NBA Finals.

That said, LeBron is still LeBron, Davis is still Davis, and if Redick can get the most out of them and the rest of the Lakers' roster, they will have a shot at making a run.

Pelinka seems confident that Redick, while inexperienced as a coach, has the skills necessary to make it work in Los Angeles.

"I think at the core of a really good NBA head coach, ... especially with today’s players, is communication. I think JJ is one of the best basketball communicators out there. Period. Hard stop. He’s special at that."

Time will tell if that's enough.