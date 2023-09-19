Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2023-24 season with a promising roster led by LeBron James, with a good mix of veteran experience and young talent.

After several years of fielding a flawed roster, the Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2023-24 season with a promising pool of players led by the legendary LeBron James. With a good mix of veteran experience and dynamic young talent, L.A. is looking as good as it has since winning the 2020 NBA Championship.

Of course, each and every member of the 2023-24 Lakers will have a role to play in order to make the campaign a success. With that said, we ranked the entire roster on the impact each player is expected to have on the squad in the coming season.

13 Jalen Hood-Schifino

Chosen by the Lakers with the 27th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jalen Hood-Schifino enters the NBA with various accomplishments during his collegiate career. The 6-foot-6 guard was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and part of the All-Freshmen Team during his time playing for Indiana University.

While he holds some promise for Los Angeles, being the only rookie on the roster won’t do him any favors when it comes to playing time. Expect Hood-Schifino to appear during garbage time, or if the team finds itself with multiple injuries at once.

12 Max Christie and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Similar to Hood-Schifino, there’s little expectation for Max Christie and Scotty Pippen Jr. to get a significant amount of time on the court. While these two second-year players are young and able to give the Lakers an infusion of energy from the bench, their relative inexperience prevents them from contributing significantly. Again, the primary role of these sophomores is to be present in the event of a big injury to the starters and primary reserves.

11 Cam Reddish

Once touted as one of his draft class’ best prospects, Cam Reddish has slowly regressed into a bench role after several seasons playing for the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Portland Trail Blazers. Now in his fifth year in the NBA, Reddish has the chance to make his mark by coming off the bench for the Lakers.

With averages of 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steal per game, Reddish can provide instant offense from anywhere on the court. His 6-foot-8 frame also allows him to guard multiple positions, giving Los Angeles a 3-and-D wing they can count on.

Unfortunately, Reddish is way behind the rotation with the likes of James, Jared Vanderbilt, and Rui Hachimura before him. Nevertheless, the young forward is a safety net that gives the Lakers more peace of mind, especially during the final stretch of the season.

10 Taurean Prince

While Reddish has the advantage of youth, Taurean Prince is ahead of him when it comes to experience. While his recent averages have fallen off, the 6-foot-7 forward’s sophomore campaign of 14.1 points on 38% shooting from deep, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steal per game for the Hawks show he’s a capable 3-and-D forward Los Angeles needs from the bench.

Head coach Darvin Ham can insert Prince when the starting forwards rest, and the Lakers will still have enough shooting and defense to keep up with opposing teams.

9 Jaxson Hayes

With the departure of Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee in recent seasons, the Lakers lacked a true center that can go toe to toe against most big men in the league. The addition of Jaxson Hayes is a step towards filling that gap, as the 6-foot-11 center has a high motor to match his ability to roll to the rim for an easy bucket.

Paired with either Anthony Davis or Christian Wood, the Lakers will have a front court that can stack up against virtually any team in the league.

8 Rui Hachimura

At several points during the past few seasons, the Lakers would often end up short when it comes to offense, especially when either James or Davis were out of the game. This is where Rui Hachimura’s career averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists come into the picture.

While those numbers are okay for a reserve player, it’s his projected averages of 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per 36 minutes that holds more promise for Los Angeles. If given more minutes, the Japanese forward can come in and get consistent buckets for the Lakers, especially against players who represent a mismatch for Hachimura’s 6-foot-8 frame. In turn, this will prove handy for Ham’s rotation during a grueling regular season campaign.

7 Jarred Vanderbilt

Every playoff team needs a stopper if it hopes to go the distance in the playoffs. The Lakers can count on Jarred Vanderbilt to contain the opposing squad’s best player. Apart from averaging 6.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steal per game, it’s his 1.3 defensive box plus/minus rating that will prove handy for Los Angeles.

With his ability to keep up with guys on the perimeter and switch back to protect the rim, Vanderbilt will surely be an impactful piece for the Purple and Gold. His presence will allow James, Davis, and even Austin Reaves to handle the offense, especially in late-game scenarios.

6 Gabe Vincent

Coming off a NBA Finals match-up against the Denver Nuggets, Gabe Vincent has found his way to Los Angeles from Miami after a breakout season. His postseason averages of 12.7 points on 37% shooting from deep, 1.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists during that 22-game stretch has proven to be a key element for the Eastern Conference team to go that far in the 2023 playoffs.

Vincent’s addition to Los Angeles’ roster adds shot creation, playmaking, and defensive tenacity from the bench. These qualities will come in handy, especially when certain starters fail to make an impact during crucial moments of a game.

5 D’Angelo Russell

Projected to be the Lakers’ starting point guard, D’Angelo Russell enters the 2023-24 season with a lot of promise. Averaging 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, the one-time All-Star guard is more than capable of running Los Angeles’ offense in the upcoming season.

This reduces the many responsibilities James regularly carries on his shoulders, as it frees him up to help on both ends of the court. And even though his defense is an issue, the offense Russell generates more than makes up for his weaknesses.

4 Christian Wood

The recent addition of Christian Wood to the roster gives the Lakers another option to play either at center or power forward. With a 6-foot-10 frame and averaging 14.8 points - including hitting 37% from three - 7.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Christian Wood - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 24.2 Points 14.8 Assists 1.5 Rebounds 7.3 Steals 0.6 Blocks 0.9 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

With Wood on the floor, grabbing rebounds shouldn’t be a problem for Los Angeles. It also adds another layer to the team’s offense, significantly improving their spacing. As a result, opposing teams will have a harder time formulating defensive schemes that can contain a lineup with the Lakers’ latest acquisition in it.

3 Austin Reaves

Thanks to a breakout 2022-23 season and an even more impressive performance in the postseason, Austin Reaves has firmly secured Los Angeles’ starting shooting guard spot. With averages of 10.2 points on almost 40% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest, the 6-foot-5 young star is expected to take a leap in Year 3 of his NBA career.

If all goes well, Ham will find himself with another offensive option to fall back on, especially when Davis or James are on the bench or aren’t available. His three-point shooting also opens up the floor for these two All-Stars, allowing them to attack the rim and get the easy bucket. Whatever the case may be, Reaves is looking to make an impact as soon as the new season starts.

2 Anthony Davis

Manning either the center or power forward position is superstar Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star is the secret sauce that elevates the Lakers, thanks to his averages of 24.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game.

But more than the numbers, Davis gives Los Angeles a deadly one-two punch combo between him and James. With his innate ability to attack the rim and protect the opposite end with his shot-blocking prowess, the Lakers will have an easier time competing at the top of the Western Conference as long as Davis stays healthy.

1 LeBron James

Sitting on the top of this list is none other than LeBron James. Even though the 19-time All-Star is almost 39 years old, he still averaged an impressive 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game last season. But above all those numbers, his continuing dedication and passion for the game sets the tone for the Lakers as they enter the 2023-24 season.

LeBron James Career Stats Minutes Played 38.1 Points 27.2 Assists 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.8

Without the King present in the lineup, there’s a significant drop in the team’s morale. That’s why the combination of productivity and all the intangible elements he brings to the table unsurprisingly makes James the most valuable Laker on the roster.