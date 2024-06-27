This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

LeBron James ' dream of playing with his son is coming true.

The L.A. Lakers drafted Bronny James — LeBron's eldest son — with the 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Bronny, 19, spent last season with the University of Southern California Trojans, averaging 4.8 points per game while shooting 36.6 percent in 25 games as a freshman.

First NBA Father-Son Duo to Play Together

James family continues to make history

When LeBron and Bronny James inevitably take to an NBA court together next season, they will become the first father-son duo to dress for the same team in league history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bronny James was born six months after LeBron won the Rookie of the Year award in 2004.

Bronny's draft stock was one of the most talked-about topics ahead of the NBA Draft, with mocks projecting him to go anywhere from late lottery to even going undrafted.

Despite his struggles in his first season in college basketball, after suffering cardiac arrest in the fall, James declared for the draft in April, confident an NBA team would take a chance on him — and a shot at luring his father to whichever market he landed in.

Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka spoke to the media following the selection, saying he is impressed by Bronny's ability to be a point-of-attack defender and three-point shooter, while also praising his character and maturity.

"Bronny is first and foremost a person of high character. And he’s a young man that works incredibly hard ... he had a great draft workout with us where he displayed those qualities."

It seems as though the James Gang will not be split up after all.