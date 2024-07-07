Highlights The Lakers haven't made as many moves as their rivals in the West, but they're still one of the better teams in the conference.

New head coach JJ Redick will have a lot of expectations on him despite being a rookie coach.

Their biggest move yet may come in February at the trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been unable to find the winning formula since their NBA championship victory in the 2019-20 season. They've tried different coaches and rosters around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the closest they came was their run to the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 season. They attempted to replicate their success last season with the same core and a few additions, only to fall in the first round.

The roster looked solid on paper, even if they never looked like one of the best teams in the West. But poor coaching, lack of aggressiveness at the trade deadline, and ultimately facing their bogey team, the Denver Nuggets, is how their season came to an unceremonious end.

There were a lot of expectations for the Lakers to make big moves this off-season, with the rest of the West improving considerably. They tried, but ultimately fell short, and saw their targets reject Hollywood.

They did make some moves, albeit not as flashy, that could ultimately make them contenders for the upcoming season.

Hired JJ Redick

The rookie head coach will be eager to prove his critics wrong

The Lakers' 2023-24 season ended on April 30 with a Game 5 loss to the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Within three days, they fired their previous head coach, Darvin Ham. Despite being in charge of their WCF run in the previous season, few were surprised when the Lakers made the decision to let him go.

But hiring a new coach in early May meant options for a replacement were limited. After being close to hiring UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley, an experienced championship winning coach, they ended up with JJ Redick, who had zero coaching experience. It may not be ideal to hand the reins of a contending team, especially one with the most scrutiny, to a rookie, but this could work out for the Lakers.

Redick is one of the smartest minds around basketball, and his podcast with LeBron echoed that. One of his coaching strengths could be his playcalling, which coincidentally, was a huge shortcoming of the Ham regime. There weren't enough plays being called, and the Lakers were simply relying on individual brilliance to score, making every possession a hard-fought two or three points. Avoiding that will be huge for their aging stars.

Los Angeles Lakers Stats That Could Improve Under JJ Redick Category Stat League Rank 3PA 31.4 28th Catch and Shoot 3PA 22.1 25th Off-Screen Possessions Per Game 2.3 29th

The Lakers three-point shooting should be much improved next season, now that they have one of the best shooters of the previous decade in charge. They were eighth-best in efficiency from deep, but ranked 28th in the league in attempts. Given his liking for off-ball action, Redick should be able to help the team improve in these areas.

The Lakers were four wins away from the fourth seed last season, and the season could have ended differently. The top three teams may have separated themselves, but the Lakers were right behind them despite having Ham at the helm. With a potentially better coach in charge, they should be in a better position in the upcoming season.

This could be a lot to expect from a first-time coach, but Redick looks like a promising hire.

NBA Draft Success

This might have involved some luck. Not that the Lakers minded

Heading into the Draft, it seemed like the Lakers would've been targeting a big body. Christian Wood is a great backup big, but his health is a concern, while Jaxson Hayes isn't good enough to be in a playoff rotation. So it made sense to target a front court player to provide cover for Davis.

But those potential plans went out the window when Dalton Knecht became available. The former Tennessee star was one of the most NBA-ready prospects and one of the best shooters in the draft. He was projected as a top-10 pick, as high as number five. But his age might have been a deterrent for other teams, and the Lakers were more than happy to oblige when he fell all the way to the 17th pick.

Considering the aforementioned shooting issue, Knecht was an easy choice for the Lakers, who have always needed shooters. So drafting one of the best in the country was more than what they would have hoped for.

Dalton Knecht – 2023–24 Stats Category Stats MPG 30.6 PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 FG% 45.8% 3P% 39.7%

Knecht is more than just a shooter though, and is a prolific scorer from all over the court. He is a perfect fit alongside the Lakers stars and should have a smooth transition into the Lakers rotation.

The Lakers also drafted Bronny James with their 55th overall pick. He may not be good enough to make the rotation in the near future, but it was the insurance they needed to make sure LeBron returned to Los Angeles in free agency. Even if it takes a while until he becomes a regular for the team, Bronny's impact off the court is already evident.

Prepared For Trade Deadline

The Lakers could be in for a splash in February

The Lakers sat pat in free agency as they watched their rivals improve, with many wondering when GM Rob Pelinka would awaken from his slumber. But with no roster spots to work with, the Lakers would have to waive players if they wanted to add new signings, or pay ridiculous prices for trades.

They may not have made a splash in the off-season, but that doesn't mean they will be quiet at the trade deadline. Their most successful moves in recent years have come at the deadline, when they traded for D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and Rui Hachimura in 2023. The deadline is when teams have a much better idea of where they stand, whether they want to be sellers or buyers, and that's when the Lakers should capitalize.

Lakers Three-Team Trade at the Deadline in 2023 L.A. Lakers Receive: Utah Jazz Receive: Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: D'Angelo Russell Russell Westbrook Mike Conley Malik Beasley Juan Toscano-Anderson Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jarred Vanderbilt Damian Jones 3 Second-Round Picks First-Round Pick

More players will be available on the trade block in February, and with expiring contracts like Russell, Wood, and Hayes, the Lakers will be in a great position to make moves. If that isn't enough, Knecht could also be on the block as a sweetener for any deal.

Is it ideal to put your season on the line at the trade deadline? Probably not, but it's not like the Lakers have been spoiled for choice this off-season. A big move may not be necessary, but as long as they have the right pieces around James and AD, the Lakers will always be contenders. Or at least try to be.