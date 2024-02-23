Highlights LeBron James returns from injury to lead the Los Angeles Lakers against Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama is the standout rookie amidst San Antonio's struggles, exceeding expectations.

The Lakers aim for an early lead with James and Davis to avoid morale setback against Spurs.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to get back on track versus Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

James, who will return from an ankle injury that kept him out of the previous two games, was the missing piece in a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors last night.

San Antonio is coming off a tough result as well - though the Spurs made a furious effort in the fourth quarter of their meeting with the Sacramento Kings (on Thursday), they ultimately fell short and lost their ninth game in ten contests.

Wembanyama appears to be the runaway favorite for 2024 Rookie of the Year despite San Antonio's suboptimal record. The first-year French sensation is putting up over 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks per game. A head-to-head matchup against both James and Davis is more than enough to make things interesting in a back-to-back for both teams.

The Spurs are long out of the playoff picture but have recently leaned into an identity as a young, upstart group motivated to steal victories - LA fell victim to them back on December 15th.

Los Angeles is not interested in this one going the distance - they would much prefer to get out to an early lead and cruise to victory. If James shows no ill effects from his ankle, expect him to impose his will and influence the flow of the game. While Los Angeles isn't yet in "must-win" territory, losing focus and dropping a game to the struggling Spurs could be a devastating setback from a morale standpoint.

To support James and Davis, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell must be prepared to score from outside when attention is drawn and aggressively look for opportunities when the margin is tight.

For the young Spurs, fatigue should not play a huge factor, but someone out of Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Tre Jones must step up to help support Wembanyama and rising perimeter scorer, Devin Vassell.

Injury report and how to watch

LeBron will return after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury

Lakers

• Christian Wood (OUT - Left knee swelling)

• Jarred Vanderbilt (OUT - Right mid-foot sprain)

• Gabe Vincent (OUT - Left knee surgery)

Spurs

• Charles Bassey (OUT - Left ACL surgery)

How to watch

• 10:30 PM EST, Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports - Southwest, League Pass

Betting lines

Lakers are heavily favored

Point Spread: Lakers -10 (-110)/Spurs +10 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers -450/Spurs +350

Over/Under: 240

Our best picks

There's excellent value in James and Wembanyama

Player Points: LeBron James OVER 1.5 made threes (-122)

In his return, expect James to mix in different areas of his attack with a dosage of outside shots and points in the paint. The last time he faced off against San Antonio (on December 15th), James went two for six from downtown. With Wembanyama clogging the paint on defense, some frontcourt players tend to drift towards the perimeter - anticipate similar numbers from James, who will take his time with shot selection in the first half.

Player Rebounds: Victor Wembanyama OVER 10.5 rebounds (+106)

Any time you can get plus money on Wembanayama's rebounds, it's worth a shot at exploring the line. In his first two games against the Lakers, Wembanyama is averaging 14 rebounds, a few notches above his season average of 10.5 per night. Similar to Davis versus the Warriors, Wembanyama is tailor-made to rack up numbers against LA's small frontline. As long as the Spurs remain competitive throughout the game, Wembanyama should hit his mark.

Parlay: Devin Vassell OVER 4.5 assists, Tre Jones OVER 9.5 points, LeBron James OVER 6.5 rebounds (+515)

One look at San Antonio's bets, and you might think the roles should be reversed. Vassell's a dynamic scorer who went off for 32 points in the team's most recent outing. That said, he's averaging 4.5 assists during February and is settling in as a wing playmaker for Coach Gregg Popovich. Jones came off the bench during his lone appearance versus LA earlier in the year. Back in the starting lineup, his scoring output has increased drastically.

James has been up and down on the glass all year long, but look for him to be spry and focused on initiating fast break points (after misses) and finishing off possessions against San Antonio - look for him to nab at least seven boards.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel.