Highlights D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves stepped up with 42 points between them in Game 4, helping the Lakers survive a sweep against the Nuggets.

Davis and James paced themselves better on Saturday, allowing the Lakers to defend and secure the win.

Reaves and Russell delivered crucial points, giving the Lakers hope to potentially make history with a reverse sweep.

The Los Angeles Lakers finally had some form of consistent help beside their star duo and it served as the difference between a sweep and survival.

LeBron James (30 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Anthony Davis (25 points, 23 rebounds, six assists) were stellar as usual, but at this point in the series, the problem does not lie with their duo. One of the main causes of the Lakers losing three straight games against the Denver Nuggets was their lack of help from their supporting cast.

Whether it was Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Nuggets consistently brought more fire than the Lakers could handle. That changed on Saturday night.

Russell and Reaves Combine for 42 points

Backcourt pair only averaged a combined 26.7 points during their first three games

D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have been subject to plenty of criticism over the course of this series. Russell in particular has been a sharp point of discussion, especially after scoring 0 points in Game 3.

The two guards bounced back in a big way for Game 4. Reaves made the most out of his 29 minutes of play, putting up 21 points and six assists on 7-for-15 shooting. Russell bounced back and repaid Darvin Ham’s trust, scoring 21 points while dishing out four assists in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Game 4 was the first time in Lakers history four teammates (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves) recorded 20+ points and 4+ assists in one game.

Davis and James did a better job at pacing themselves versus the Nuggets in this game which allowed them to defend Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray better during the fourth quarter. The duo was always going to produce and find ways to win; the question was whether their other teammates would deliver to help finish the job.

“I believe in myself, it’s as simple as that. More than anybody.” – D'Angelo Russell

Reaves and Russell did just that. With less than six minutes left in the game, Russell hit a crucial three-pointer that helped the Lakers extend their lead to 19 points. Once Denver went on their inevitable run to try and steal the game away, Reaves put up six points during the final minute of the game to seal the deal for Los Angeles.

The Lakers still find themselves in a precarious situation. No team has successfully come back from a 0-3 deficit in NBA history. Ending their losing streak should not equate to a championship; it simply helped them keep their heads above water. For Austin Reaves, that still gives them a shot at making history.