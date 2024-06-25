Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers are believed to potentially target New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas in free agency.

Valanciunas has evolved his game to being a decent floor-spacing big, which would be perfect for the Lakers.

However, Valanciunas three-point shooting took a bit of a hit last season.

For as long as LeBron James is on the team, the Los Angeles Lakers are always going to be in win-now mode. This is why free agency is one of the most crucial times of the year for the Purple and Gold franchise.

The first domino of the offseason has already fallen for the Lakers after they officially hired JJ Redick as their next head coach. With free agency right around the corner, it seems like Los Angeles already has a plan of attack heading into June 30th, when negotiations can begin.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers could be looking for a center to pair with Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. Fischer noted that he's heard NBA figures float around the idea of Los Angeles putting New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas on its radar in free agency.

Valanciunas' Fit in Los Angeles

Can Valanciunas go back to being a valuable floor-spacer for the Lakers?

Being a destination hotbed, the Lakers don't have much trouble attracting free agents. Valanciunas would be a valuable addition in the frontcourt alongside James and Davis. Moreover, signing the Lithuanian center would slide Davis to his preferred power forward position and provide Los Angeles with more lineup flexibilities, should they want to play big.

Valanciunas has spent each of the last three seasons with the Pelicans after a three-year stint with the Memphis Grizzlies. In the 2023-24 season, the 31-year-old played all 82 games and averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds, and shot nearly 56 percent from the field.

The 6-foot-11 center has been able to evolve his game since he entered the NBA. From spending most of his time down on the block early in his career, Valanciunas has been able to step outside the arc and become a decent floor-spacing big man over the past few years.

Jonas Valanciunas - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PPG 12.2 RPG 8.8 FG% 55.9% 3P% 30.8%

Floor-spacers are always a premium in any LeBron James-led team, and he seems to be the perfect center to slot in the middle. However, instead of progressing, Valanciunas took a bit of a step back in that regard this past season.

The 2011 No. 5 overall pick shot just 30.8 percent from beyond the arc during the 2023-24 campaign, after connecting on a combined 35.7 percent over the last couple of seasons. Nonetheless, Valanciunas could thrive playing in an offense that is run by one of the greatest playmakers of all time.

More rumors should continue to float around, especially for the Lakers as free agency approaches. This should be another interesting summer for the Purple and Gold.