LeBron James’ time with the L.A. Lakers will undoutedly end sooner rather than later, especially since the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is turning 39 this year. Sure, he is still dominating in the league and doesn’t look like someone near his 40s. But The King can't go on forever, and considering his history of having his head turned by greener pastures, there's not guarantee he even closes his career in Purple and Gold.

When that happens, the franchise must find a way to build on the success they achieved with James by finding a new star to build around. Anthony Davis is still with the Lakers and figures to be a crucial part of what they do moving forward, but the question is: are the Lakers sure that he’s the future of the team?

Having said that, we take a look below at five potential superstars the Lakers can target to sustain their success in the post-LeBron era.

Ja Morant

It’s no secret Ja Morant has been experiencing a rough patch in his NBA career lately. After brandishing a firearm on social media (not just once but twice), the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard is slated to miss the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season as punishment for his actions. That kind of behavior, of course, is a big red flag that will make any front office think twice about pursuing Morant's services.

On the flipside, though, Morant is a young player with so much potential to offer the Lakers. In the event Los Angeles targets Morant as its next franchise player after James leaves, there’s a good chance he can exceed what he's done for the Grizzlies.

In the 2022-23 season, the two-time All-Star averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. With him as a potential replacement for James, the Lakers will surely have all the talent they need to continue its legacy of winning. If he cleans up his act, there’s no reason Los Angeles shouldn’t pursue Morant in the future.

Anthony Edwards

When it comes down to the fundamentals of basketball, getting the ball into the basket counts the most. And among the batch of young stars today, Anthony Edwards is one of the few guys who can does this consistently on a nightly basis.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from the Minnesota Timberwolves has been locked in ever since he entered the league in 2020. After a couple of years, the one-time All-Star raised his numbers to 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in the 2022-23 campaign. Thanks to his effective shot creation and strong frame, Edwards can both attack the rim or drain buckets from anywhere, and projects to be one of the best offensive players of his generation.

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves Career Statistics Minutes Played 34.2 Points 21.8 Assists 3.7 Rebounds 5.1 Steals 1.4 Blocks 0.6 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

His innate talent for scoring can ease the transition from James’ era in Los Angeles to a future of success for the Lakers. Add Edwards’ natural flair for the spotlight, and you can expect fireworks in Southern California for a long time.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

It’s been surprising to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander evolve into the player he is today. After spending his rookie season with the Los Angeles Clippers and packaged as a trade piece for Paul George, the 11th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has blossomed into a star that can anchor any team toward contention.

In his fifth season in the NBA, SGA took a massive leap by averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Thunder. And even if Oklahoma City fell short of the postseason, his performance during that period just goes to show that the Clippers lost one promising star by trading for George a few years ago.

That kind of talent certainly has a place on the Lakers roster after James hangs up his jersey. In a way, Gilgeous-Alexander can become the modern incarnation of Kobe Bryant for Los Angeles as both players have shown a knack for getting buckets anywhere on the court while breaking down defenses at will. If the Lakers get Shai, expect great things to happen right away.

Jayson Tatum

It would be a big surprise if the Boston Celtics either trade Jayson Tatum to Los Angeles or he signs with the team after James leaves. Considered as the Celtics’ primary piece for its future, getting the young forward to wear the Purple and Gold would be a massive move that would shake the league to its core.

Of course, the Lakers won’t have any problem with this potential development because Tatum is among the most talented players in the NBA today. Like Gilgeous-Alexander, the Celtics' All-Star forward upped his game in 2022-23 by notching 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

With him on the Lakers, it would be like James never left, as the two occupy the same position on the court. This will help ease the transition towards the Lakers’ next era of success in the NBA.

Luka Dončić

If the Lakers want a star that can elevate the team to contention right away, there’s no better player to target than Luka Dončić. The Slovenian is a prodigy on offense and, undoubtedly, the most gifted in this aspect of the game when compared to his peers.

Dončić’s 6-foot-7 frame houses a kind of talent that averages 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game throughout his career in the NBA. With him wearing a Lakers jersey, the sky would definitely be the limit.

Not to mention that like James, Dončić can score, dish the ball, and get rebounds at a high rate. He might not have the same athleticism as James, but they are players of the same mold talent wise. Not to mention that they both have high basketball IQ, which has made them both so successful in their respective careers.

Dončić is also used to the spotlight, having played for Real Madrid before getting to the NBA. Sure enough, he’ll be the main attraction in Hollywood should L.A. be able to steal him away from the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Dončić - NBA Career Statistics (2019-Present) Minutes Played 34.3 Points 27.6 Assists 8.0 Rebounds 8.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

It’s only a matter before James’ time in Los Angeles is done. Before that happens, these five stars are the Lakers’ best bet if they want to continue being relevant for the years to come.

