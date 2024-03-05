Highlights Lakers dominated Thunder, leading by upwards of 25 points behind LeBron James' near triple-double.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive 30-point game streak was snapped by a tough Lakers defense.

Lakers pushing to improve playoff seeding, but face a tough road ahead with the eighth-toughest remaining schedule.

The final score came in at 116-104, but the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers wasn't particularly close. LeBron James and company actually held a 25-point lead on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter before head coach Darvin Ham decided to send in the reserves to get some run in the final minutes of the game.

James nearly notched a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in just under 31 minutes while Anthony Davis contributed 24 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three blocks. D'Angelo Russell might have been the player of the night for L.A., though, finishing with a game-high 26 points, and shooting 5-of-11 from beyond the arc, including three in a row, to essentially ice the game.

The Thunder, on the other hand, struggled across the board. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for Oklahoma City with just 20 points, ending his eight-game streak of 30-plus points. He had grown so consistent with scoring the ball that the internet started calling him "31-point man," after he put up that exact total three times during the streak and twice in a row. After this game, he's now averaging 31.1 points on the season and has eleven different games under his belt this year with exactly 31 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 30-point streak Opponent Points Result Sacramento Kings 38 W 127-113 Orlando Magic 32 W 127-113 Los Angeles Clippers 31 W 129-107 Washington Wizards 30 W 147-106 Houston Rockets 36 W 123-110 Houston Rockets 31 W 112-95 San Antonio Spurs 31 L 118-132 Phoenix Suns 35 W 118-110

The Lakers, though, managed to hold him to just 20, his lowest total since January 16, when the Los Angeles Clippers held him to just 19 points.

Los Angeles Lakers have work to do over final stretch of the season

The Lakers have the eighth-toughest remaining schedule

Los Angeles absolutely needed this win more than the Thunder. While Oklahoma City might be tied with the Denver Nuggets now at 42-19, the Lakers are fighting to remain in the ninth-seed and qualify for the play-in.

This victory gave them their 39th of the season, which leaves them tied with the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks in the win column. The 10th-seed Warriors are just a half game back from the Lakers, however. Thankfully for them, the No. 11 Utah Jazz are 5.5 games back of the Warriors.

The Lakers seem to be putting it all together lately, though. They're now 3-1 over the last four games and have gone an impressive 11-4 since the end of January. Both James and Davis have maintained their excellence, and the former even seems to be heating up as the league draws closer to the postseason.

While L.A. will only go as far as James and Davis take them, their recent success also has to be attributed to their supporting cast that's stepped up tremendously. In the last 10 games, D'Angelo Russell averaged 20.5 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep. Rui Hachimura has also elevated his game recently. In that same stretch, he put up 16.5 points per game on a ridiculous 58 percent shooting, including nearly 49 percent from beyond the arc.

The bad news for L.A. is that they have the eighth-toughest remaining schedule. The only teams who have a tougher final stretch than them and could also impact their place in the standings are the Phoenix Suns and the Jazz, who rank first and second in remaining strength of schedule respectively.

But, the Lakers showed they can beat high quality opponents by dismantling the Thunder and held an MVP candidate in Gilgeous-Alexander to just 20 points on 5-of-13 shooting. This could wind up a potential playoff matchup down the road, and it'll be highly unlikely that we see this kind of performance from Gilgeous-Alexander again.

Read more: Tyronn Lue Confirms Doc Rivers Told Clippers to Make James Harden Trade