Highlights The Lakers have swung and missed this offseason, losing out on star-level players like Klay Thompson.

LA has shown interest in role players but has also struck out on targets like Brook Lopez and Spencer Dinwiddie.

D'Angelo Russell is still available in a potential Lakers trade despite his productive 2023-24 season.

It's been an NBA offseason full of swings and misses for the L.A. Lakers .

Los Angeles has been linked to star-level players like Klay Thompson , who LeBron James claimed he was willing to take a pay cut for.

Klay signed with the Dallas Mavericks .

Paul George was a dream that was never coming true.

The Lakers have also reportedly held interest in role players like Brook Lopez , Bruce Brown , Cam Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jonas Valanciunas. LeBron and the Lakers struck out on those targets, too.

The team does have players who could be attractive to other teams, like Rui Hachimura , Jarred Vanderbilt and potentially Austin Reaves . The Lakers have been hesitant to include Reaves in any deal, however, and a combination of Hachimura, Vanderbilt and first-round picks won't be enough to get a third star to place next to James and Anthony Davis .

LA's most available trade chip, and the one that makes the most sense to move, is guard D'Angelo Russell . It's been assumed all offseason that the Lakers are willing to move Russell, but the latest news only confirms that—and how desperate the franchise is to make any kind of upgrade.

D'Angelo Russell Available in Potential Lakers Trade

The 28-year-old is (still) on the block

Despite coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, LA is very willing to include the nine-year veteran in any trade that would bring in a third star, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

On his Buha's Block podcast (h/t Bleacher Report), the Lakers beat reporter said the team has been shopping Russell from the moment he opted into his $18.7 million player option.

Russell News Shows Lakers' Desperation

LA's continued rumor leaks won't help

It hasn't exactly been a secret that Russell has been available all offseason, and it's likely no coincidence that a fresh report reminding the league's 29 other teams that they can have the former All-Star point guard for the right price just popped up.

It only proves how desperate the Lakers are.

Russell was the team's third-leading scorer behind James and Davis last season and shot a career-high 41.5 percent from three on 7.2 attempts per game while adding 6.3 assists a night. He's on an attractive, expiring deal.

A player on the south side of 30 with that kind of production should have trade value.

But earlier this season, Buha said Russell is one of a handful of Lakers players with "neutral to negative trade value."

"D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, they have somewhere between neutral to negative trade value across the league. There are certain teams that have interest in maybe one of those guys, but there are very few if any teams that have interest in multiple of those guys, and that's ultimately been why the Lakers have been not able to find a deal."

LA drafted Dalton Knecht in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and he should immediately slot into new head coach JJ Redick's rotation. The Lakers added Bronny James with the 55th overall pick, but he appears to be a long way away from helping the team this season.

Maybe general manager Rob Pelinka will be able to find a suitor for Russell closer to the trade deadline, but at the moment, it appears LeBron is about to miss out on another NBA title in his twilight years.