The L.A. Lakers have been chewed up and spit out by the NBA rumor mill this offseason.

Los Angeles has been searching for a player who would raise its ceiling toward championship contention, but it's failed in every pursuit thus far.

General manager Rob Pelinka is still working the phones as LeBron James and Anthony Davis try to win Team USA a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , and the next player on his list who hasn't been crossed out (yet) plays a few states to the north.

The Portland Trail Blazers have made their two best players available, and one of them may be a solid fit between the Lakers' star duo. LA has reported interest in said player, although whether Pelinka can offer a package to tempt the Blazers into making a deal is once again a significant question.

Lakers Interested in Blazers Jerami Grant, per Report

Grant would add length and shooting around James and Davis

Portland is reportedly shopping Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons as it tries to tank its way to Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft.

According to Yahoo!Sports' Jake Fischer (h/t HoopsHype), the Lakers could pursue Grant as an option to potentially raise their ceiling for the 2024-25 season.

"The Lakers have, I think, limited options of players who are actually available, who are difference-makers that they could foreseeably go and acquire. To my knowledge, (Jerami Grant) is someone that’s been on the radar."

Grant has stealthily turned himself into a high-level starter in his two seasons with the Trail Blazers. The 30-year-old has averaged 20.7 points and 4.1 rebounds on 46/40/82 shooting splits during his time in Portland.

He's shown that he can carry an offense when called upon, but he also played second and sometimes third fiddle to Damian Lillard and Simons when all three were healthy, proving he would hold significant value as a solid option behind James and Davis.

Swinging a trade for Grant would make sense for the Lakers. The question is whether Pelinka will give up what the Blazers are asking for.