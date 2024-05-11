Highlights The Lakers are exploring options to keep LeBron James, including coaching staff changes and potential draft moves.

Bronny James is unlikely to be drafted by the Lakers due to his subpar performance.

The Lakers may trade their pick for a star player to expedite a roster retool and address their closing window.

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an unfamiliar position following their first-round exit from the 2024 NBA playoffs. Their superstar, LeBron James, expressed frustration with his current situation with the team and hinted at potentially opting out of his contract to become a free agent.

With that, the Lakers are in a precarious position, trying anything they can to get James to stick around. Whether that is potentially hiring JJ Redick as head coach, whom James has a podcast with, or even drafting his son Bronny James in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Lakers are weighing their options.

James had previously stated that he would like to end his career with whichever team drafts his son, so he could play a season in the NBA with him. However, it is now known that the Lakers are unlikely to use their 2024 first-round pick on Bronny James, according to Dave McNemanin of ESPN.

“So you look at the Lakers, they have the No. 17 pick in the first round, the No. 55 pick in the second round. If Bronny James stays in the NBA draft, he's not going to be drafted in the range of 17 and he's going to be off the board by 55.” —Dave McNemanin

McNemanin predicts that Bronny will be drafted in this year’s draft, but it will be a pick past 17 and under 55. Therefore, the Lakers are unlikely to take Bronny unless they pick him 17th, but that would be a move of desperation in order to entice LeBron to stay.

Large Shoes to Fill

Bronny has struggled to fill the shoes of his father in terms of play

Despite being the son of LeBron James, Bronny has so far failed to fill the shoes of his father. His latest season as a USC Trojan saw him average just 4.8 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 36.6 percent from the field, and just 26.7 percent from the three-point range.

Bronny James – 2023-24 USC Stats PPG 4.8 RPG 2.8 APG 2.1 FG% 36.6 3PT% 26.7

According to McNemanin, the Lakers may decide to trade the pick as part of a blockbuster trade to acquire a top-level talent, rather than using it to draft another homegrown player. The Lakers realize their window is closing, but a quick retool could expedite that process.

“And with the value of that 17 pick—the true value, I should say—being a potential trade asset for the Lakers, being able to move three first-round picks on draft night potentially to acquire a big name ready to perform. Someone on the level of a Dejounte Murray or a Trae Young or a Donovan Mitchell. That pick will certainly not be used on anyone if they had their druthers, and it wouldn't be used on Bronny James.” —Dave McNemanin

Declaring for the Draft

Bronny recently declared for the Draft and will most likely be picked by a team

Bronny recently declared for the NBA Draft, entering the NCAA transfer portal. He has until June 16 to withdraw, although it is unlikely that will happen at this point. Whether or not LeBron will share the court with his son as a Laker, or on another team, will remain to be seen.

“And quite frankly, if you listen to LeBron's messaging really over about the last year-and-a-half, it hasn't been, 'I need to play with my son.' It's, 'I need to share the NBA court with my son.' And that can happen as opponents.” —Dave McNemanin

It is a possibility that LeBron James’ time as a Laker could be in the rearview mirror. They already possess Anthony Davis, and would likely use their picks to add another superstar to their rotation, possibly either to replace LeBron or to create another Big Three.

It is appearing evermore likely that the Lakers will not draft Bronny, leaving LeBron to depart, but that will all be decided at the 2024 NBA Draft in late June.