Highlights The LA Lakers seek revenge against the Nuggets, who have been their kryptonite.

Jamal Murray is expected to play through an ankle injury, but the Lakers need support around James and Davis.

Lakers player props with great value in rebounds, threes, and a Jokic-focused parlay.

A highly anticipated Western Conference Finals rematch, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to enact some revenge against the Denver Nuggets when the two teams face off later tonight. The Nuggets won the first two matchups earlier this season, with their most recent victory coming last month. LA wasn't at full strength last time but also struggled versus the defending champs on Opening Night as well, falling 119-107.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead a talented, offensive-minded starting lineup that matches up as well as anyone can with Denver. But whenever Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and co. are on the court, it has gotten increasingly difficult to beat them in a high-stakes scenario.

Murray, who turned his ankle against the Miami Heat on Thursday, will go through warmups but is expected to give it a go. If, for some reason, he's unable to play, veterans Reggie Jackson and Michael Porter Jr. will absorb some of his shots. Porter Jr. is coming off one of the best games of his career with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists. Regardless of whether Murray is heavily featured or not, he's a candidate for a huge performance.

For the Lakers, the main storyline is James's pursuit of a historic milestone: he's just nine points away from becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 points. James will almost certainly aim to get it out of the way early to unselfishly have it not loom over the team in what is expected to be a very close contest. Still, it's likely the league will have a brief stoppage to properly honor one of the greatest achievements we've ever seen.

LeBron's record notwitstanding, this game is significant for LA because Denver has been their kryptonite for a while now. The Lakers should come out with some fire after losing six straight games to the Nuggets dating back to last year's postseason. Denver, however, realizes it as well - Jokic is a matchup nightmare for LA, and supporting threats like Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be locked in.

The Lakers don't have a shot to win unless players around James and Davis step up. Their bench has been a concern as of late but if Coach Darvin Ham is able to get some real production, winning their third game in a row is a legitimate possibility.

Injury report and how to watch

Murray is expected to play despite his ankle injury

Lakers

• Christian Wood (OUT - Left knee swelling)

• Jarred Vanderbilt (OUT - Right mid-foot sprain)

• Gabe Vincent (OUT - Left knee surgery)

Nuggets

• Vlatko Cancar (OUT - Left ACL surgery)

• Braxton Key (OUT - Personal reasons)

How to watch

• 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Betting Lines

Lakers are slightly favored

• Point Spread: Lakers -1 (-108)/Nuggets +1 (-112)

• Moneyline: Lakers -112/Nuggets -104

• Over/Under: 227

Our best picks

Lakers player props have great value

Player Rebounds: LeBron James OVER 6.5 rebounds (-128)

While James's rebounds have fluctuated a bit this season, he normally makes a point to hone in on the glass when facing Denver, a team with nice positional size but can concede boards in favor of getting back on defense in transition. In two games versus Denver this season, James is averaging 8.5 rebounds - he and Davis should easily hit their numbers.

Player Points: Austin Reaves OVER 1.5 threes (+100)

Austin Reaves was very aggressive from downtown when these two teams met on February 8th - he attempted 7 and made two. LA will need Reaves to look for his own offense rather than let everything come to him. With all the defensive attention diverted to James and Davis, he should have lots of open looks to convert.

Parlay: Nikola Jokic OVER 26.5 points, OVER 227 points, Spencer Dinwiddie OVER 6.5 points (+427)

Jokic seems to always take matchups against Davis personally. Expect Coach Mike Malone to heavily feature Jokic in the paint, especially in the first 24 minutes. Lakers-Nuggets could be a slugfest that goes down to the final few minutes. If it does, it's safe to assume both teams will have found their offensive rhythm by then - the combined point total of 228 points is a nice target to consider.

Spencer Dinwiddie might be turning the corner after his last game versus the Wizards. The Lakers desperately need someone to score out of the second unit - since he will command most of the action, Dinwiddie's attack-minded game could result in a nice outing.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel.