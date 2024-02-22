Highlights The Lakers need high focus without LeBron James to counter potential Warrior runs.

The Warriors Are favored, but the Lakers can win by shutting down Curry, especially from deep.

Expect Anthony Davis to have a big rebounding night and for Klay Thompson to excel in his new bench role.

In their first game following the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for an important Bay Area showdown against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

With just a game and a half separating the Division rivals in the standings, the magnitude of this matchup is heightened even further. Things are trending upward for both teams, at the right time. Over the last ten games, LA has seven victories, while Golden State has won eight.

Despite disjointed starts to the 2023-24 campaign, LA and Golden State are key figures in the Play-In picture, with sights set for higher seeds in the near future. The Warriors seemed to have found a formula that works recently - they delegated four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson to the second unit in favor of rookie Brandin Podziemski. Though the change just occurred in their most recent outing, Klay produced big-time, scoring 35 points off the bench - Steve Kerr will likely keep Klay with that lineup for the foreseeable future.

LA, on the other hand, has found success with a starting five of D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis. James, however, will be out for his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. Though he participated in his 20th straight All-Star game this past Sunday, he sat out the second half due to a precautionary measure.

Without James, look for Davis and Hachimura to carry the brunt of the frontcourt scoring responsibilities. The key to winning is to limit an explosive night from Curry while Davis, Hachimura, Reaves, and Russell aggressively look for chances on the offensive end.

A healthy mixture of paint scoring and outside shooting should influence a close contest down the stretch. Davis needs to get touches early and often to set the tone.

Injury Report and how to watch

LeBron will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury

Lakers

• LeBron James (OUT - Left ankle management)

• Christian Wood (OUT - Left knee swelling)

• Jarred Vanderbilt (OUT - Right mid-foot sprain)

• Gabe Vincent (OUT - Left knee surgery)

Warriors

• Chris Paul (OUT - Fractured left hand)

How to watch

• 10:00 PM EST, TNT

Betting Lines

Warriors are favored

Point Spread: Warriors -5.5 (-112)/Lakers +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Warriors -215/Lakers +180

Over/Under: 243.5

Our Best Picks

Davis should star on the glass against Golden State

Point Spread: Warriors -5.5 (-112)

Playing without LeBron will require the Lakers to maintain a high level of focus throughout the entire game - any lapses in judgment could be met by a subsequent Warriors run, especially in the second half. Davis will shoulder a heavy load without James and a true backup outside of Jaxson Hayes. The last meeting between the two teams, on January 27th, resulted in a double overtime victory for LA. The Lakers won despite allowing 23 made threes and making only nine.

If those numbers are similar in this one, expect Golden State to have a clear edge, since the Lakers are even more shorthanded this time around. The Warriors have been inconsistent, but if they can go on one of their infamous third-quarter runs, it could get out of hand before LA is able to counter.

Player Rebounds: Anthony Davis OVER 13.5 rebounds (-130)

Davis averages 12.2 rebounds per contest, good for third in the entire NBA. In his last game versus Golden State, he grabbed 13 of LA's 55 rebounds - he always seems to thrive when going up against Draymond Green and Golden State's smaller frontline. This meeting should not be any different: Davis's presence as a rebounder, particularly on the offensive glass, should shine through.

Parlay: Rui Hachimura OVER 5.5 rebounds, Klay Thompson OVER 2.5 made threes (+251)

Hachimura isn't the most unforgiving forward when it comes to finishing off possessions, but he did pull down four boards in 17 minutes of action versus Golden State on January 27th. Along with Davis, he should directly benefit from an uptick in rebounding with James out of the lineup.

Thompson reveres games against his hometown Lakers: he normally has an extra pep to his step. His newfound bench role produced excellent returns in his first appearance - it's best to ride Thompson's confident, hot hand while he's in rhythm.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel.